Companies

Renault to alert prosecutors over Carlos Ghosn’s wedding costs

A 2016 sponsorship deal with the Chateau de Versailles included a €50,000 personal benefit to the former CEO, an internal probe reveals

07 February 2019 - 17:34 Laurence Frost
Carlos Ghosn, left, and his wife Carole Ghosn arrive at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 26 2017. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP
Carlos Ghosn, left, and his wife Carole Ghosn arrive at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 26 2017. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP

Paris — Renault has found evidence that it paid part of Carlos Ghosn’s wedding costs and is preparing to turn the investigation over to prosecutors, two weeks after the French carmaker’s scandal-hit chair and CEO was forced out.

An internal probe established that a 2016 sponsorship deal with the Chateau de Versailles included a €50,000  personal benefit to Ghosn, the carmaker said on Thursday, confirming a report in Le Figaro.

The carmaker replaced Ghosn on January 24, more than two months after his arrest in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct uncovered by Renault’s Japanese affiliate Nissan, which he also chaired.

Renault began its own examination of payments to Ghosn within days of his detention but had not flagged any irregularities until now.

Renault has discovered that “Mr Ghosn was accorded a personal benefit valued at €50,000 under the terms of a sponsorship contract with the Chateau de Versailles”, the company said on Thursday.

“Renault has decided to bring these findings to the attention of the judicial authorities.”

The office of Ghosn’s Japanese lawyer Motonari Otsuru did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ghosn remains in detention in Tokyo with limited opportunity to respond publicly to allegations against him.

Renault had agreed before the wedding to sponsor €2.3m of Versailles renovations in return for a credit granting the carmaker services from the chateau worth 25% of that amount, or €575,000, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The rental fee was deducted from Renault’s credit for use of the Grand Trianon at Versailles on October 8 2016, when Ghosn and his second wife, Carole, hosted their wedding reception at the 17th-century palace, the source said. The event had already attracted public attention for its opulence and Marie Antoinette-themed costumes.

The Renault board was informed about the discovery on Wednesday, as reported by Le Figaro, the source added.

Reuters

Nissan plotted to stop closer tie-up with Renault, says Ghosn

Fired boss denies accusations of misuse of funds and breach of contract
Companies
7 days ago

Ghosn resigns from Renault, which France calls ‘positive’ for the automotive alliance

While Ghosn is stuck indefinitely in a Japanese jail, interim CEO Thierry Bolloré is likely to replace him
Companies
14 days ago

Carlos Ghosn is willing to wear ankle tag, hire guards

The ousted Nissan chair is trying desperately to secure bail, while the Japanese car giant continues to rebuff Renault’s push for a deeper tie-up
World
17 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: More to rise and fall of Carlos Ghosn than meets the eye

Ghosn categorically denies all the accusations against him and has been detained for 50 days in a cell measuring about 5m by 3m
Opinion
21 days ago

Most read

1.
Total makes significant discovery offshore SA
Companies / Energy
2.
Woolworths loses third David Jones CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Brimstone to review Clover acquisition after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Reinet to spend another R1.2bn on share buy-backs
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sorbet’s Ian Fuhr moves on to ‘start something ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Nissan plotted to stop closer tie-up with Renault, says Ghosn
Companies

Nissan faces SEC inquiry in wake of Carl Ghosn scandal
Companies

First challenge for Renault’s new chiefs is Carlos Ghosn’s payout
Companies / Industrials

Ghosn resigns from Renault, which France calls ‘positive’ for the automotive ...
Companies

Goodbye to Ghosn as Renault appoints new chiefs
Companies

GLOBAL MARKETS: JPMorgan boss to get $31m
Money & Investing / Global Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.