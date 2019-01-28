Companies

Nissan faces SEC inquiry in wake of Carl Ghosn scandal

While Nissan has pointed the finger squarely at its ousted chair, the US regulator is questioning the carmaker’s disclosures on executive pay

28 January 2019 - 12:14 Agency Staff
The national flag of Japan, left, and national flag of France, centre, fly beside a Nissan Motor branded flag outside the vehiclemaker's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, in this November 20 2018 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKIO KON
Tokyo — Nissan on Monday said it was the target of a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) inquiry, as the Japanese carmaker itself faces scrutiny in a financial scandal it has blamed on ousted chair Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan has said Ghosn, first arrested on November 19 for financial misconduct, masterminded various financial improprieties including under-reporting his income. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

Japanese prosecutors have charged Nissan along with Ghosn for under-reporting his pay, and Bloomberg earlier reported that the US regulator was investigating the company’s disclosures on executive pay.

Bloomberg, citing sources, said the SEC is examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments. 

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC also sent a request for information to Ghosn. A representative for Ghosn could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Nissan spokesperson confirmed the automaker received an inquiry from the US regulator, without giving further details. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Nissan shares fell 0.8% to ¥920.3, compared with a 0.6% decline in the Nikkei average.

Japanese companies have been the target of SEC inquiries before, including Toyota over its handling of safety problems. Nissan’s American Depositary Receipts trade in the US over-the-counter market. 

Reuters

First challenge for Renault’s new chiefs is Carlos Ghosn’s payout

French government says it does not intend to let the former CEO walk away with a lavish payout
17 hours ago

Ghosn resigns from Renault, which France calls ‘positive’ for the automotive alliance

While Ghosn is stuck indefinitely in a Japanese jail, interim CEO Thierry Bolloré is likely to replace him
4 days ago

Goodbye to Ghosn as Renault appoints new chiefs

Executives move to reassure sharehoders that alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi is not in danger
3 days ago

Renault’s board to name a replacement for tainted boss Carlos Ghosn

The company is expected to put forward Thierry Bollore as CE and Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard as board chair
5 days ago

