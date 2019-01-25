GLOBAL MARKETS: JPMorgan boss to get $31m

Renault expects to sell more vehicles

Renault foresees sales growth in 2019, despite the imminent ouster of chair and CEO Carlos Ghosn and tension with alliance partner Nissan.

"Volumes progressed across almost all our regions [in 2018], and we’re entering 2019 expecting a slight increase in sales," Renault sales chief Olivier Murguet says.

The French carmaker posted a 3.2% increase in vehicle sales last year.

Reuters