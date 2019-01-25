GLOBAL MARKETS: JPMorgan boss to get $31m
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is receiving a 5% raise, bringing his total 2018 remuneration to $31m
JPMorgan boss to get $31m
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is receiving a 5% raise, bringing his total 2018 remuneration to $31m, the company reports. In setting the figure, independent members of the JPMorgan board took into account "the firm’s strong performance in 2018 and through the cycle" in categories that include business results, risk, as well as customer focus and leadership. The company reported record net income of $32.5bn in 2018 and a return on tangible common equity of 17%, it pointed out.
Renault expects to sell more vehicles
Renault foresees sales growth in 2019, despite the imminent ouster of chair and CEO Carlos Ghosn and tension with alliance partner Nissan.
"Volumes progressed across almost all our regions [in 2018], and we’re entering 2019 expecting a slight increase in sales," Renault sales chief Olivier Murguet says.
The French carmaker posted a 3.2% increase in vehicle sales last year.
Reuters