Tesla may be coming to SA by the end of 2019

Musk has come under scrutiny for various comments about his projects. There is intense public interest in his various projects, which also include private aerospace company SpaceX.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that in an interview with the US network 60 Minutes on Sunday, Musk had predicted Tesla's Model 3 Sedan would be available in "5-6 months".

"Punctuality is not my strong suit," Musk said. But "just because I'm dumb at predicting dates doesn't mean I'm untruthful", he added.

Tesla's shares have added about 16% so far in 2018, although the company's growing debt burden, and manufacturing problems, attracted numerous headlines this year, as has Musk's comments and behaviour.

This included a US Securities and Exchange Sanction against Musk for tweeting that he wanted to take Tesla private at a price of $420 per share, which ultimately saw him step down as board chairman.

Musk reportedly said on Sunday during the 60 Minutes interview that this change to the Tesla board had not had much effect.

"I can just call for a shareholder vote and get anything that I want," he said.

