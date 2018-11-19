Companies

China’s JD.com feels pressure as sales of big-ticket items slow

E-commerce firm has already lost nearly half of its market value this year as it fights intense competition

19 November 2018 - 16:12 Agency Staff
Employees sort boxes and parcels at a JD.com logistics station in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. File photo: REUTERS
Employees sort boxes and parcels at a JD.com logistics station in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. File photo: REUTERS

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com’s  shares came under further pressure on Monday after the company reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since its initial public offering in 2014.

JD.com, backed by Walmart, Alphabet’s Google and China's Tencent, has already lost nearly half of its market value this year as it fights intense competition for Chinese online consumers.

On Monday it said slower sales in its core e-commerce business, particularly big-ticket items, dented third-quarter earnings growth.

Though revenue rose 25% from the same period a year earlier, it lagged analysts' forecasts and was well below previous growth rates, which peaked at over 60% in 2015. The company forecast fourth-quarter sales growth of 18%-23%, slightly below an average analyst estimate of 23.5%.

Richard Liu. Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP
Richard Liu. Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

JD.com’s shares were down over 5% in pre-market trade on Nasdaq. Concerns over the Sino-US trade war and a legal allegation facing CEO Richard Liu have pushed down JD.com shares by more than 44% this year. Shares of bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding have shed 11%.

Both firms are making efforts to reach new consumers in Southeast Asia and rural China as demand tapers off in big cities. Earlier this month Alibaba lowered its forecast for full-year sales, citing economic uncertainty linked to the trade war.

JD.com said revenue totalled 104.8-billion yuan ($15.09bn) for the quarter ended September 30, missing an average estimate of 106.2-billion yuan from 22 analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD.com’s technology and content costs for the third quarter were 3.4-billion yuan, almost doubling from a year earlier, reflecting a steep investment in research and development, including warehouse technology, offline retail and drones.

In August the company said it will move its warehouse business into a separate unit, offering logistics management to third-party brands as well as its own platform, in a bid to boost income.

JD.com’s volumes were seasonally lower in the third quarter as it ramped up to its November Singles’ Day promotion period. This year it sold 158.9-billion yuan in goods during the month-long event, up 17% from a year earlier.

Despite the lower-than-expected sales, the company reported income of 0.80 yuan per share, above an estimate of 0.72 yuan, driven by stronger sales in its tech services unit, which grew at almost twice the rate of its general product sales.

JD.com has recently been in the news for the arrest of Liu over alleged sexual misconduct in the US. He was released after a night in jail, and JD.com has said the accusation against Liu was unsubstantiated. The firm did not make any further comment on the issue in what is its first quarterly results since the arrest.

