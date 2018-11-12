Alibaba nets record $30bn in Singles’ Day haul, but growth rate plunges

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba cashed a record 213.5-billion yuan ($30.7bn) in sales on Sunday during its 24-hour online retail frenzy Singles’ Day, but the event’s annual growth dropped to its slowest rate.

Shoppers in China and across the world snapped up hot items including iPhones, furniture and milk powder starting predawn, with Alibaba recording about $10bn in sales in the first hour after midnight.

Singles’ Day, also called “Double 11”, is the world’s biggest online sales event, outstripping the sales of US shopping holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The Chinese event was originally a novelty student holiday to celebrate being single, countering Valentine’s Day, but has since grown into a month-long online shopping festival that peaks with a 24-hour sale on November 11.

In 2018 the company surpassed 2017’s full-day sales record of 168-billion yuan in just under 16 hours.

Despite the record haul, the annual sales growth rate fell from 39% to 27%, at the low end of analyst estimates, and the slowest rate in the event’s 10-year history.

It comes as the company is grappling with a weaker sales outlook amid rising trade tensions between China and the US that have taken a bite out of China’s economy.

Earlier in November it revised down its full-year sales outlook by 4%-6%, sending further chills through the company’s stock price, which has dropped about 16% in 2018 after almost doubling in 2017.