‘Taste, luxury, humour’ — the mantra for top-end apparel retailing

Robert Nguyen, Barneys’ personal shopping and studio services manager, estimates that the department collectively claims at least 20 clients who will dish out more than $1m for fashion each year. And each stylist has a handful of shoppers who will easily drop $250,000 to $300,000 every season.

Sometimes customers spend this much in one day: the biggest single sprees on record have totaled more than $400,000. Such numbers are easier to hit if you’re buying one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces for $150,000 each, or replacing an entire wardrobe in a pinch. Remember the episode of Friends in which Rachel had to suit up a handsome client whose entire closet had been incinerated by his ex-wife?

In a less-dramatic, real-life version, one Middle Eastern royal stopped by the store a couple of hours before his flight to Coachella wanting a new wardrobe for his trip. All the outfits ended up in a store-bought suitcase wheeled back to his hotel, while his old clothes got shipped back home — with his family — on a private jet.

It’s all about the commissions

Unlike at other luxury retailers, Barneys’s personal shopping services are scattered across the store, rather than centralised. Each stylist maintains an autonomous office, a fashion fiefdom complete with dedicated assistants and a unique point of view on the store’s mantra: “Taste, luxury, humour.”

Things aren’t always so funny, however, in an industry with the potential for bank-breaking commissions. What stylists earn depends on the products they sell and their stature at the company. Shoes, for instance, garner some of the highest product commissions in the store, at 5.75%. One former employee says it’s possible to make enough commission on a good day to put a down payment on a house.

With stakes that high, competition for new clients is fierce. Nguyen estimates that roughly 80% of first-time clients will go home with a new purchase, and half will come back to buy more. Sixty percent of the regulars are local New Yorkers — ladies who (stare at their) lunch — meaning they can come in on a near-daily basis.

In other words, every fashionista-in-need has the potential to lay a golden egg. That’s why Barneys constantly shuffles the order of personal shoppers’ names on its booking website and requested anonymity for the stylists in this story. The company wanted to mitigate any unfair advantages (or disadvantages) for those quoted.

They don’t call it ‘retail therapy’ for nothin’

Clients rarely bring friends or family along when they’ve booked a consultation with their “fashion doctor”. It’s a very intimate process. There’s a certain vulnerability that occurs when you take off your cashmere-swaddled shell, and wardrobe appointments inevitably devolve into therapy sessions. Sometimes customers ask stylists for advice, such as one who wanted to know which colour Porsche to purchase. Most of the time, it’s purely confessional. We’re talking affairs, bad business deals, divorces. One client offhandedly confessed to poisoning her husband — “Don’t worry, she’s not a regular,” I was told, as though I’d find that qualification reassuring.

You’re never too young for a proper fitting

The youngest customer a stylist has ever pulled an outfit for? This would-be trendsetter hadn’t yet been born. One of the shoppers on staff had a favorite client who was expecting a child, so she sourced a wardrobe of trendy onesies for the arriving baby; sizing is never an issue with a Gucci burpie bib! Neo-natal collections such as these are pulled gratis for longtime regulars, but under-age customers are a real thing, too. Most often, stylists are tasked with kids’ requests for special occasions such as weddings; once, a 14-year-old came in with dad’s credit card and mom’s supervision to source outfits for her upcoming boarding school interviews.

To shoppers’ relief, no one’s been styled for their funeral just yet. But with several elderly shoppers on the regular rotation, it’s inevitable.

Celebrity clients can be … complex

When famous people come in for personal styling — from movie stars to athletes — they are often more problematic than the average shopper. Some have their own team (read: peanut gallery) that can complicate easy shopping decisions, while others have become overly accustomed to getting things free. Some are simply narcissists. The team says that the trick is anticipating all the details, from precise sizing needs to outsized personality quirks.

For example, one diva always requires that an ice-cold bottle of Dom Perignon be waiting for her when she arrives at the store. Another famously demanding chanteuse has garnered a reputation for sticky fingers; she’ll have dozens of outfits delivered to her home, then claim they were returned to the store when, in fact, they’re still hanging in her closet. (Her personal stylist — unaffiliated with Barneys — creeps into her wardrobe while she’s away and slyly returns the missing items.)

One pop superstar — who had the store shut down when he shopped — purchased a Hermès bicycle on a whim and then insisted it be delivered to his hotel bedside in the middle of the night. He wanted it to be first thing he saw in the morning when he opened his eyes.

Not all A-listers get Fs for behaviour, of course. Rihanna is a beloved Barneys client; she even attended the wedding of her in-house stylist. And renowned authors are almost always in personal shoppers’ good graces. One famous novelist, during the height of her designer appetite, was dropping a cool $2m a year; another, an elderly Pulitzer Prize winner, is seen as one of the store’s most stylish, savvy customers.

Fashion doctors make house calls, too

Busy shopaholics with reliable sizing can have Barneys stylists messenger fashion picks to try on at home, as part of the store’s consignment programme. For one loyal customer I worked with, this meant $75,000 worth of clothing every week, sent out on Wednesdays, as a means to stay on top of the latest looks.

Several stylists have clients that are needier and ask for full-on house calls. These requests are often driven by special needs: say, a total closet overhaul, or packing help for an upcoming holiday. As a result, Nguyen gauges that many of his stylists spend from four to 12 hours a week offsite, rummaging through clients’ wardrobes.