JD.com CEO Richard Liu was arrested on rape charges, police confirm

Beijing — The arrest of Chinese billionaire Richard Liu in Minnesota at the weekend was for suspicion of rape, local police have said — increasing the seriousness of the potential legal charges against one of the country’s most prominent and wealthy businessmen.

JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong, who also uses the name Richard, was taken into custody on Friday evening and released 16 hours later on an accusation of what was originally disclosed only as "criminal sexual conduct", according to county records.

The police then released a report that specified the suspected offence as "criminal sexual conduct — rape — completed".

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said police responded on Friday night, found Liu and another individual, took photos and arrested the CEO, without specifying the location.

The case is being investigated as a rape, he said, but authorities decided not to keep Liu in custody and have not imposed any travel restrictions while conducting their investigation.

Authorities may decide not to charge Liu at all, he said.

Liu has returned to China and his work at JD.com, the country’s largest e-commerce company after Alibaba.

The $42bn business is backed by investors including social media titan Tencent, Walmart and Alphabet’s Google. But Liu has led JD.com since its founding and controls it through special voting rights.

It is unclear how or whether his legal issues will affect the business.

"It’s hard to see this as anything but bad for Richard Liu and bad for JD.com. Even if it turns out that the charges were completely groundless, it’s a lot of bad press," Isaac Stone Fish, an Asia Society senior fellow, told Bloomberg Television. "It will certainly be a big distraction."

JD.com’s US-traded shares fell 6% in New York on Tuesday and have dropped 29% this year.

Liu’s plight set Chinese social media afire, ranking among the 10 most popular topics on social media since Sunday. His mugshot, memes and more than a million direct comments on the Twitter-like Weibo service have pushed important national events into the background, such as a much-vaunted Forum on China-Africa Co-operation in Beijing this week intended to tout the country’s achievements and investments on the continent.

Even pictures of a woman purported to be the alleged victim were allowed to proliferate in a country where the barest hint of political dissent invokes a widespread online censorship campaign.

Elder, the police spokesman, said the investigation is in its early stages.

Though Liu was released from custody, they are confident they can reach Liu when necessary, he said.

The police report lists the potential charge as a felony and says the arrest was not from a warrant, but a local arrest. The police’s body-worn camera was active at the time, it said.

Local attorney Joseph Friedberg, who JD confirmed as representing the billionaire, said Liu was neither questioned nor told why he was under arrest.

Elder, the police spokesman, said it was "absolutely" standard practice to tell people what they were accused of when arrested and called Friedberg’s claim "preposterous".

Liu is a student in the university’s Carlson School of Management and was in Minneapolis to complete the American residency of a doctorate of business administration programme.

The course takes place mainly in Beijing with a cohort of students whose average age is 50 and which includes many captains of industry.

"I’m very confident that there will be no criminal charges," Friedberg said. "They realised that this whole thing was ridiculous and they turned him loose. They didn’t ask for his passport, they didn’t ask for any bail."

Earlier this year, a guest at a party Liu hosted in downtown Sydney was convicted of sexually assaulting a fellow guest after the event. There was no accusation of any misconduct by Liu. The billionaire lost a legal attempt to keep his name out of the records.

JD said at the weekend that it will take legal action against the publishing of untrue reports or rumours.

If Liu is charged, "reputation damage will definitely be possible because Richard Liu is known to be a role model for many young people", said Eric Wen, founder of the Blue Lotus Research Institute.

Even if he is not charged, the photos of Liu in prison garb would likely mar his reputation abroad, Wen said. "That will be permanent and it will affect the reputation of the business globally. But the effect on business in China would be limited."

Liu became one of China’s best-known self-made billionaires by turning a chain of electronics goods stores into an online powerhouse selling everything from mobile gadgets to fresh seafood.

It is Walmart’s partner in the country and its largest shareholder is WeChat operator and games giant Tencent.

The CEO has amassed a fortune of about $7bn, according to the Bloomberg billionaires’ index.

His wife Zhang Zetian is famous in China in her own right with 1.5-million followers on Weibo. She was dubbed "Sister Milk Tea" after a photo of her holding the drink went viral on social media in the country.

JD.com has started pushing into physical stores and the billionaire speaks openly about his longer-term goal of expanding internationally, though its incursions overseas have so far mostly been limited to Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Liu has his eyes on the affluent consumers of Europe and the US as he makes substantial investments in the infrastructure needed to supply millions of customers around the world.

His high-spending strategy has drawn criticism from investors who would prefer it remain focused at home.

JD’s share price hit a record high in January only to tumble after failing to deliver the full-year profit many analysts had expected. In the June quarter alone, the company had a net loss of 2.2-billion yuan ($322m).

