Naspers second-biggest loser in emerging market selloff

Chinese stocks, including Tencent, have taken the biggest hit, but Naspers has suffered more

12 October 2018 - 08:07 Karin Strohecker and Helen Reid
London — A selloff in global stocks tore like a wrecking ball through emerging equities on Thursday with the key index flirting with its biggest daily tumble since the surprise Brexit vote stunned markets in June 2016.

The recent selloff in emerging markets has been driven by a relatively narrow group of stocks, wrote Richard Turnill, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager.

“The 10 bottom performers in the MSCI EM Index (are) accounting for nearly 40% of the hit,” Turnill wrote in a note to clients.

That list reflects the dominance of Asian, mostly technology, firms in emerging stock markets.

Of the ten stocks, six are Chinese heavyweights, such as e-commerce firms Alibaba and JD.com, internet search firm Baidu, gaming and social media company Tencent as well as lenders China Construction Bank and Standard Bank’s 20%-owner ICBC.

Taiwan’s Hon Hai, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, SA’s Naspers and Russian lender Sberbank complete the list.

Tech shares account for around a quarter of overall market cap for the emerging index. So if technology stocks are taking the most heat in this selloff, emerging markets — and especially emerging Asia — look very vulnerable.

A toxic cocktail of rising US Treasury yields and a strong dollar; tighter funding costs and slowing domestic growth; an escalating Sino-US trade war and rising oil prices have roiled emerging markets in recent weeks, sending MSCI’s emerging market index MSCIF down more than 25% from January’s peak.

The emerging benchmark is now falling deeper into bear market territory — defined as peak-to-trough losses of more than 20% — after first cracking that milestone in August.

Translating this into the index’s market cap, the MSCI benchmark has lost about $1.1-trillion or more than 18% of its value — more than double the drop in value global stocks have suffered.

China’s tariff-hit slowdown and weakening yuan are among the causes of the wider emerging market malaise and shares in major Chinese firms are firmly in the firing line. The escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing has cast a large shadow over developing economies partly because many rely on sustained growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

“The sharp correction in global equity markets is the inevitable culmination of a number of different factors, but the most significant is the increasingly precarious position of the Chinese economy and financial markets,” said John-Paul Smith, of emerging market consultancy Ecstrat, known for predicting the 1998 Russian crisis and correctly calling the underperformance of emerging-market stocks from the end of 2010.

Naspers share rout a buying opportunity, say analysts

The group's main asset, Tencent, has lost its spot as one of the world’s 10 biggest companies
1 day ago

Tencent drops out of global top 10 after $200bn rout

The Chinese internet giant has lost more than any other company in the world, enabling ExxonMobil to knock it out of the top 10
2 days ago

Naspers: Chance to gain access to the gaming industry

Many of the Naspers perma-bulls seem to be starting to lose hope
3 days ago

China gets in more than its two cents’ worth at the JSE

Tencent's plunge took the JSE further into deep waters, showing from which direction it takes its cue nowadays
3 hours ago

