GE’s credit is under review for a down-grade by Moody’s

A downgrade could force General Electric to consider changes in capital allocation, including planned dividend levels

02 October 2018 - 18:31 Richard Clough
Larry Culp, new CEO of General Electric. Picture: PRNEWSFOTO/T ROWE PRICE GROUP
New York — General Electric’s (GE) credit rating is at risk of a significant downgrade as the beleaguered manufacturer grapples with a deepening slump in its power-equipment business.

Moody’s Investors Service placed GE and its finance arm on review for downgrades that “may not be limited to one notch”, according to a statement on Tuesday by the ratings company. On Monday, Fitch put GE, which still has a significant financial business including a major aircraft lessor, on watch negative.

The “dimmer prospects” for GE’s gas-turbine unit will likely have a long-term impact on the whole company’s cash flow and earnings prospects, Moody’s said. The ratings company currently rates GE as A2, which is five steps above junk.

The prospect of a ratings cut — and the higher borrowing costs that come with it — adds to the challenges awaiting new CEO Larry Culp, who was named on Monday to succeed John Flannery in a surprise appointment. GE has lost more than $100bn in market value in the past year while contending with the power slump, flagging cash flow, a deteriorating insurance portfolio and investigations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GE didn’t immediately comment.

A downgrade could force GE to consider changes in capital allocation, including planned dividend levels, according to a recent regulatory filing by the company. GE also said a cut could  hurt its liquidity by requiring it to post additional collateral on various debt and derivative instruments.

GE’s notes maturing in November 2035, with a coupon of 4.418%, weakened relative to US treasuries. The bonds’ yield rose relative to benchmarks by 0.05 of a percentage point to 1.71 percentage points, according to Trace bond-price data.

The shares were little changed at $12.09 at 11.35am in New York, following Monday’s 7.1% rally that followed Culp’s appointment.

In announcing the CEO change, the Boston-based manufacturer also said it would have to take a charge of about $23bn related to its power unit. The company now expects to fall short of its previous earnings forecast of $1 to $1.07 a share.

The Moody’s credit review marks the latest setback for GE Power, which, last month, disclosed that an oxidation issue with its flagship turbine model had led a key customer to temporarily shut down two US power plants. The turbine division is set to be a central component of GE, alongside aviation and renewable energy, as the company sheds businesses such as healthcare and transportation.

Said Moody’s, GE’s plan to divest the “highly cash-generative units” making medical scanners and locomotives will be among the considerations taken into account in the credit review. 

With Dan Wilchins

Bloomberg

