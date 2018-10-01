Companies

After just a year as General Electric CEO, John Flannery steps down

Flannery will be replaced by Lawrence Culp, who had the unanimous support of the board, the company says

01 October 2018 - 14:55 Arunima Banerjee
John Flannery. File photo: REUTERS

General Electric (GE) CEO John Flannery stepped down on Monday after a year in charge, as the company announced a $23bn charge related to its power business.

Flannery's departure calls into question his plans to reorganise one of the US's best-known corporations by selling businesses and cutting costs. He will be replaced by Lawrence Culp, who had the unanimous support of the board, the company said.

GE said it would fall short of its previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and earnings per share for 2018 due to weakness in its power business.

GE Power's current goodwill balance is about $23bn and the goodwill impairment charge is likely to constitute substantially all of this balance, the company said.

GE profit expectations better than expected as it trims its cash flow target

GE cut its annual cash target to $6bn as weakness in its power and renewables offset gains in its aviation, oil and gas, and healthcare units
2 months ago

