GE profit expectations better than expected as it trims its cash flow target

New York/Bengaluru — US industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE) reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Friday as weakness in power and renewables energy offset gains in its aviation, oil and gas, and healthcare units.

GE cut its annual cash target to $6bn from a range of $6bn to $7bn, but affirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) target of $1.00 to $1.07. GE’s adjusted earnings, which exclude certain pension and restructuring costs, fell 10% to 19c a share, from a restated 21c a year ago.

The result beat analysts expectations of 17c a share, according to Thomson Reuters. Analysts had cut estimates after GE’s weak first-quarter results.

While the cash-target cut raised concerns, GE produced better-than-expected adjusted profit and there has been no bad news so far about ongoing accounting investigations, a shareholder lawsuit and a federal inquiry into sub-prime mortgage activity.

"They didn’t screw up," said Nick Heymann, analyst at William Blair, while noting that cash flow fell short, adding, "this was a quarter driven entirely by aviation and healthcare". The stock was up 1% at $13.88 in pre-market trading.

A decade and a half ago, GE was the world’s most valuable public company, but the 126-year-old company foundered in several industrial markets in recent years, and its move into financial services steered it into the eye of the global financial storm in 2008.

Last month, CEO John Flannery announced a long-awaited break-up plan that will see it spin off healthcare and sell its 62.5% stake in Baker Hughes over the next three years.

GE was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in June, ending more than a century on the blue-chip index. Its shares have dropped 49% in the past year. Though investors are still interested in GE, many want to see the power and capital units stabilise and even improve before buying the stock, analysts have said.

Losses widened at GE Capital, the company’s financing arm, to $207m compared with a loss of $172m a year ago. The power unit profit fell 58% in the quarter, to $421m from $994m, as orders fell 26% to $7.4bn.

GE’s earnings from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders fell to $736m, or 8c a share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.03bn, or 12cs a share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to $30.1bn from $29.1bn.

Analysts had been looking for higher cash flow to convince them GE can hit its adjusted free cash-flow target of $6bn to $7bn for the year. Adjusted free cash flow from industrial activities swung to a positive $258m in the quarter from a negative $1.7bn in the first quarter.

Reuters