Coca-Cola to buy Costa Coffee, stepping into the ring with Starbucks and Nestlé

Coca-Cola agreed to buy the UK chain Costa Coffee for £3.9bn, stepping into a battle with Nestlé and Starbucks as it gains a global brand in hot drinks.

Whitbread agreed to sell Costa at a price that is 16 times this year’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, the companies said in a statement Friday.

"Hot beverages is one of the few remaining segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand," Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said in the statement. "Costa gives us access to this market through a strong coffee platform."

Makers of soft drinks are branching out as consumers seek alternatives to sugary sodas. Earlier in August, PepsiCo agreed to pay $3.2bn for SodaStream, which makes carbonated-water dispensers.