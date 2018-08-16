The 10 most valuable food brands in 2018

Nestlé and Coca-Cola are the world’s two most valuable food and beverage brands respectively, according to a report by brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Valued at $19.4bn, Nestlé is more than double the value of second-ranked food brand Danone ($9.1bn). And despite a 5% drop to $30.4bn, Coca-Cola once more comes in first among the soft-drink brands — more than $10bn ahead of Pepsi ($20bn).

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh says emerging-market brands are also starting to find global traction. The value of China’s largest dairy brand, Yili, jumped ahead of international leaders such as Kellogg’s and Kraft Heinz. Dairy is one of the strongest performing sectors in the food industry, registering an average 13% brand value growth year on year.

While scale and reach mean SA food brands are unlikely to ever crack the rankings, Brand Finance’s local director Jeremy Sampson says local food and beverage brands enjoy a degree of loyalty. But that is also under threat. "Rising costs are always an issue, particularly as we are all squeezed financially and customers are becoming more ‘promiscuous’ in their purchasing choices."

Sampson contends that the Tiger Brands listeriosis crisis has also had an impact on consumer confidence. "It’s not often brands get into this amount of trouble."

Sampson says in order for local food and beverage brands to maintain an edge they also have to innovate and invest. Sometimes, he adds, brands just go to sleep and are underinvested in these important areas. He mentions soft-drinks companies Fever-Tree and Schweppes as examples.

Are SA consumers patriotic about brands?

"I don’t think so. Where you have choice, and the market leader edges up prices, you can simply dial down to a rival brand."