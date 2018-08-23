Bidcorp to sell ailing UK unit

Global food service group Bidcorp had found a buyer for its unwanted noncore UK logistics business, Foodcorp CEO Bernard Berson said on Wednesday.

Though he declined to name CD’s potential buyer, he said it was "a major global player".

The sale of Contract Distribution (CD) will enable Bidcorp to focus on its Food service and Fresh businesses.

According to Bidcorp, the disposal, which could take up to four months to complete, is in line with its strategy of quitting low-margin logistics activities.

Berson spoke after the release of the company’s results for the year to June 30, in which it announced improvements in earnings, profit and net revenue.

He said that the company would announce details of the deal in two weeks.

Berson also did not disclose the value of the transaction, but said the company would not make money out of the business it acquired in 1999.

"Since we acquired it, it has never been a great business. It has never made any real return… It is noncore; it is time for it to go," Berson said. Exiting the business has been on the cards for years, but Bidcorp struggled to sell the business because of its big cost base and long-term contracts that terminated at different periods.

"So it was difficult to just shut the business down," Berson said. "You end up chasing your tail, keeping it going so that you do not have to face the inevitable.

"But we got to a point that we felt we needed to exit."

Berson said that before the impending deal with its suitor Bidcorp had been prepared to close the business.

But closing CD would have taken years because of long-term contracts, some of which ran until 2025.

Bidcorp — which has operations in Europe, Australasia and emerging markets, which include SA — increased revenue 8% in the past year to R119.4bn, while headline earnings rose 9.3% to R4.3bn

"The full-year results mirror where we were at half-year. We saw the trajectory carry on for the rest of the year. There were no surprises for us. Generally, the business performed as we expected across all areas," Berson said. He singled out the European business as a stand-out performer in the year. Europe increased revenue by 21.8% to R39.2bn.

The UK market was "not dismal and terrible", he said.

"The economy is still growing a little bit slower. There is general uncertainty about Brexit and the politics. That has an impact on people’s desire to spend money."

The UK business reported a 6.5% increase in revenue, while trading profit was up 8.7%.

Berson said the company did not agonise about the impending withdrawal of the UK from the EU. "We can do nothing about it. We must just be agile and nimble enough to adapt to whatever those changes might be."

He said the company expected good performance from Europe in the coming year as the company was well-placed to benefit from improved economic conditions in Europe.

The company had also felt the effects of the listeriosis outbreak in SA. "We sell ingredients to the likes of Enterprise Foods. We sell the herbs, spices and fillers that they put with the meat in a polony," Berson said.

When Enterprise closed its factories earlier this year, Bidcorp could not move its stock.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za