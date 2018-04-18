WATCH: Stock picks — Bidcorp and CMH

Chantal Marx from FNB Securities chose Bidcorp as her stock pick of the day and Simon Brown from Just One Lap chose Combined Motor Holdings (CMH).

Marx said since the rand hit the R12/$ mark it was beginning “to look interesting from an offshore investment perspective”.

“This creates opportunity to start looking at quality rand hedge stocks for a long holding period,” she said.

CMH does vehicle finance and renting and also has a marine division.

Brown said the company’s performance had improved over the past four years, despite the tough economic climate.