Bidcorp’s small exposure to SA allows it to sidestep listeria crisis

The geographical spread of food producer Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) appears to have helped it sidestep the South African woes of its smaller rival, Tiger Brands.

SA’s listeriosis crisis had material effects on Bidcorp’s South African business Crown Food Group, and to a lesser extent Bidfood, it said in its results statement for the year to end-June, which was released on Wednesday.

But considering its emerging-markets division, which houses its South African businesses, contributed just 16% of its revenue and 17% of its trading profit, SA’s listeriosis crisis had little effect on the group’s overall figures.

A third of Bidcorp’s revenue came from its Europe division, which excludes the UK. Europe was its star performer, growing revenue 22% and trading profit 38%.

In continental Europe, Bidcorp focuses on what it terms "horeca" — a service industry jargon word created from hotel, restaurant and café — offering an online service branded "My BidOne".

While Australasia contributes only a quarter of Bidcorp’s revenue — making it smaller than the UK — it was the group’s biggest trading profit generator, contributing a third of the total.

"Strong bases have now been established in Australia’s most densely populated cities — Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane — creating platforms for long-term gains, and this is already showing benefits," the company said in its results statement.

The group’s overall revenue grew 8% to R119bn, but net profit declined 12% to R3.6bn.

Bidcorp declared a final dividend of R2.80, taking its total for the 2018 financial year to R5.60, a 12% increase from the previous year’s R5.

With a market capitalisation of R99bn, Bidcorp is nearly twice the size of Tiger Brands.

Tiger Brand recently issued a trading statement warning shareholders it expected to report on November 22 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-September declined by up to 37%, listing various problems including the listeria-related product recalls it was forced to make.

Bidcorp, in contrast, grew its HEPS by 9% to R12.86 during its 2018 financial year.

"The outbreaks of listeria in numerous parts of the world heightened food safety risks. Food testing protocols, systems and recall procedures were all re-examined and strengthened to maintain the highest level of standards," Bidcorp said in its results statement.

Bidcorp said SA’s listeria crisis had resulted in "some excess stocking".

"Crown Food Group’s results were impacted by the listeriosis outbreak, with ingredients for processed meat products hard hit. The lost sales impact was material while stock on hand rose, impacting working capital.

"Crown Food Group entered the wholesale channel to support its brands and own manufactured products. The ‘Crown 247’ e-commerce platform was implemented."