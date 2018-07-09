Companies

Carillion collapse exposes government outsourcing flaws

09 July 2018 - 17:06 Paul Sandle
A Carillion construction site in London before the company’s collapse. Picture: REUTERS

London — The collapse of Carillion exposed the risks of using private companies to cut the cost of delivering public services and its failure could be repeated if the government does not learn lessons, legislators said on Monday.

Carillion, which employed 43,000 people to provide services in defence, education, health and transport, collapsed in January, becoming the largest construction bankruptcy in UK history.

It left creditors and the firm’s pensioners facing steep losses and put thousands of jobs at risk.

A report published by a parliamentary committee on Monday said the government’s overriding priority for outsourcing had been spending as little money as possible while forcing contractors to take unacceptable levels of financial risks.

It said the preoccupation with costs had hit the quality of public services because the outsourcing companies were sent a clear signal that cost, rather than quality, was the government’s consistent priority.

PETER BRUCE: How insourcing tells our unyielding story

Outsourcing is the only way of putting flesh on the bones of the small business evolution but it must be done correctly
Opinion
7 days ago

Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the public administration and constitutional affairs committee, said it was staggering that the government has attempted to push risks that it did not understand on to contractors.

"The Carillion crisis itself was well-managed, but it could happen again unless lessons are learnt about risk and contract management and the strengths and weaknesses of the sector.

"The government must use this moment as an opportunity to learn how to manage its contracts and relationship effectively with the market."

Other parliamentary committees have already criticised the role Carillion’s directors played in the collapse.

A spokesperson for the cabinet office said the government would respond formally to the report in due course.

"The government is committed to ensuring a healthy and diverse marketplace of companies bidding for government contracts and we have recently announced a wide package of new measures to further improve how we work with our vendors," the cabinet office said.

Reuters

Read more:

How privatisation versus nationalisation debate is on a fast track to nowhere

People want more than what is on offer with the now stale, mostly elitist and self-constructed ‘choice’ between models, writes Dale T McKinley
Opinion
26 days ago

Audit giants face fresh calls to be broken up, in UK MPs' scathing Carillion report

The report castigates KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC for their ‘complacency’ in the face of the government contractor’s ...
Companies
1 month ago

Jobs bloodbath expected as UK retailers buckle

House of Fraser plans to close more than half its stores as traditional retail business models take a beating by Amazon and Brexit
World
1 month ago

