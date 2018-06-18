Marc Hasenfuss Editor-at-large
Companies

Invicta's shock update a new blow for Christo Wiese

The conglomerate's trading update pencils in an 81% drop in headline earnings, a potential blow for the tycoon who holds a 37.5% stake

18 June 2018 - 05:09 MARC HASENFUSS
Christo Wiese. REUTERS
Christo Wiese. REUTERS

In another blow for investment tycoon Christo Wiese, industrial supplies conglomerate Invicta Holdings — in which he is the biggest shareholder — issued a shock update on Friday highlighting potentially costly tax liabilities.

Wiese’s fortunes have been battered over the past 18 months by accounting scandals at retailer Steinhoff International. He holds a 37.5% stake in Invicta, worth about R1.65bn.

The update, issued after the market closed on Friday, pencilled in an 81% drop in headline earnings from continuing operations to 90c a share (last year it was 466c a share).

Invicta’s earnings crunch was caused by the raising of a large additional tax provision of R400m on financial structures dating to its empowerment arrangement under Humulani Investments about a decade ago.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Invicta tax liabilities a new blow for Christo Wiese

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Wiese: Why Steinhoff can be saved

There will be high expectations of Steinhoff’s restructuring plan, which is expected ‘within weeks’
News & Fox
25 days ago

How Austrian debt puts Steinhoff's SA assets at risk

Debt of R145bn at the embattled furniture retailer must be restructured, but loans make it difficult to separate entities with value
Companies
28 days ago

Fund boss warns on 'Christo Wiese contagion'

Fear that businessman may 'dump' shares in related companies to pay off debt
Business
22 days ago

Christo Wiese to sue Steinhoff for R59bn — but Dutch law may not allow it

The summons states that the claims relate to cash investments made by the Titan Group in Steinhoff in 2015 and 2016
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Liberty regains control after cyberattack
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
3.
WPP fall sparks tales of brothels and bullying
Companies
4.
Basil Read forced into business rescue
Companies / Industrials
5.
Liberty Holdings hit by cyber attack
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.