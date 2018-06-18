Invicta's shock update a new blow for Christo Wiese

In another blow for investment tycoon Christo Wiese, industrial supplies conglomerate Invicta Holdings — in which he is the biggest shareholder — issued a shock update on Friday highlighting potentially costly tax liabilities.

Wiese’s fortunes have been battered over the past 18 months by accounting scandals at retailer Steinhoff International. He holds a 37.5% stake in Invicta, worth about R1.65bn.

The update, issued after the market closed on Friday, pencilled in an 81% drop in headline earnings from continuing operations to 90c a share (last year it was 466c a share).

Invicta’s earnings crunch was caused by the raising of a large additional tax provision of R400m on financial structures dating to its empowerment arrangement under Humulani Investments about a decade ago.

