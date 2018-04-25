Nations must end the US grip on the semi-conductor market, says Ma

Tokyo — Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma argues that nations from Japan to China need to develop their own semi-conductor technology to get around America’s grip on the global chip market.

The billionaire executive chair of Alibaba Group Holding, explaining the e-commerce titan’s growing interest in chips, including this month’s acquisition of China design-house Hangzhou C-Sky Microsystems, said he’s motivated in part by a desire to make chips "inclusive": cheap, efficient and available to all. He said his company has bought five semi-conductor firms in the past four years.

"America was the early mover and China, we need a lot of things; 100% of the market for chips is controlled by Americans," he told students and entrepreneurs at Tokyo’s Waseda University. "And suddenly, if they stop selling — what that means, you understand. And that’s why China, Japan, and any country, you need core technologies."

Ma’s comments dovetail with the views of Chinese business chieftains and politicos alike. Ma joins industry peers such as Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma [Ma Huateng] in espousing a world-class domestic chip industry as tensions simmer with the US, the global leader in cutting-edge semi-conductor technology.

Semi-conductors lie at the heart of a spat between the world’s two largest economies, a dispute that’s swelling tariffs, chilling Chinese investments in American companies and hampering the Asian nation’s development of technologies from fifth-generation wireless to artificial intelligence (AI).

The US government is even reviewing the possible use of a 1977 law under which President Donald Trump could declare a national emergency, block transactions and seize assets. Along with the US blacklisting of ZTE for seven years, this only reminded Beijing of the urgent need to whittle down its dependency on American technologies.

The action taken against ZTE has, ironically, galvanised China’s existing plan to shell out some $150bn over 10 years to achieve a leading position in chip design and manufacturing — a vision that US executives and officials have repeatedly warned could harm American interests.

"We’re entering a world where people don’t trust each other. That’s why we have trade wars and so many problems," Alibaba’s Ma said. "But don’t give up. Trust isn’t just gained, it’s about building. And we can build."

Bloomberg