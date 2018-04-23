Companies

Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart

23 April 2018 - 08:48 Saritha Rai
A myna bird sits next to the Flipkart logo on the company’s office in Bengaluru, India. Picture: REUTERS
Bangalore — Walmart is close to finalising a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce company, for at least $12bn — and could complete the agreement in the next two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

All the major investors in Flipkart Online Services — which include JSE-listed Naspers — were now on board with the Walmart purchase, after an earlier debate over whether to sell to Amazon.com, said the people, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Tiger Global Management will sell nearly all of its 20% stake in Flipkart, while SoftBank will sell a substantial part of its 20%-plus holding, the people said.

Walmart will likely end up with 60%-80% of Flipkart, which will be valued at about $20bn, they said.

Among the issues that had still to be resolved were what would happen to Flipkart’s founders and who would lead Flipkart after the purchase, they said.

The amount each existing investor sells and the size of Walmart’s final stake still needed to be finalised, they said.

It was also possible that terms would change or the talks would fall apart.

If completed, the deal would give Walmart a substantial foothold in an emerging market of 1.3-billion people.

The Arkansas-based company is the world’s largest retailer, but has struggled against Amazon as consumers increasingly migrate to online commerce.

India is the next big potential prize after the US and China, where foreign retailers have made little progress against Alibaba.

Walmart declined to comment. Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Flipkart’s board recently met to discuss the competing proposals and decided Walmart could close a deal more easily.

Walmart faces fewer regulatory hurdles because it has no online retail presence in the country now, while Amazon is the second-largest e-commerce player and Flipkart’s primary rival.

Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal are also said to have favoured Walmart.

A Walmart deal has been discussed since at least last year. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has committed $5.5bn to India and his country chief, Amit Agarwal, has made progress by adapting the site to local conditions.

A $20bn price tag would be substantially higher than Flipkart’s valuation of about $12bn last year. It is already the most valuable startup in India.

Tiger and SoftBank are currently the startup’s largest shareholders, followed by Naspers.

If the deal goes through, it would be the biggest in the nascent history of Indian e-commerce.

Bloomberg

