UBS posts sturdy first-quarter results, with net profit up 19%

Other businesses did less well, with the key wealth management unit narrowly missing expectations.

Ermotti has spent much of his tenure refocusing the bank on wealth management, shrinking businesses including fixed-income trading.

The investment bank now generates most of its income from equities, deal-making and underwriting, and benefited from a return to volatility in the first quarter, though Ermotti warned in a Bloomberg Television interview that client activity was more muted in February and March.

Revenue from equities trading as well as advising on mergers, IPOs and debt issuance helped fuel gains at the investment bank, with UBS saying that excluding currency effects the results would have been even stronger.

The bank gave a mixed outlook for the second quarter, saying US interest rates rises would support dollar income and there was good momentum in the business even as some funding costs rose and volatility was muted.

Rejigged targets

Ermotti rejigged the bank’s targets earlier this year, committing to buy back as much as Sf2bn of stock over three years. The buyback would start in the second quarter, UBS said on Monday.

It is also targeting 2%-4% growth in net new money for global wealth management and a cost-to-income ratio of under 75% for the group. The bank added Sf19bn of net new money in the first quarter in wealth management — in line with targets — and Sf26.6bn at the asset management unit.

Ermotti is shifting UBS into expansion mode and returning capital to shareholders after merging the bank’s two wealth management units into one division that manages more than $2-trillion.

The Swiss bank, which has increasingly focused on banking for rich clients, is prioritising growth in the US and Asia, where it expects the wealth of ultra-wealthy individuals to increase quicker than elsewhere.

In the second quarter, funding costs will be higher related to long-term debt and capital instruments, while the bank also cautioned that market volatility remains muted.

The bank’s CET1 ratio — a key factor of financial strength — dropped to 13.1% in the first quarter, below company-compiled estimates for 13.3%.

The bank also earlier this year changed a target of returning at least 50% of net profit to shareholders providing its capital ratio remains above 13% in January. Instead, it committed to growing the dividend by mid-to-high single-digit percentages every year. The bank’s last buyback was in 2007.

Ermotti said earlier this year the bank was considering reporting results in dollars rather than Swiss francs to help avoid currency headwinds.

In the Bloomberg Television interview on Monday he said about 70% of the bank’s client asset base was dollar-based and the shift to dollar reporting would happen later this year.

AFP and Bloomberg