Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: UBS pushes up CEO’s pay

16 March 2018 - 09:07
BOWING OUT: Mitsugu Yamaguchi, 60, at present Kobe Steel’s currently executive vice-president, will replace Hiroya Kawasaki (pictured) as CEO. Picture: REUTERS
BOWING OUT: Mitsugu Yamaguchi, 60, at present Kobe Steel’s currently executive vice-president, will replace Hiroya Kawasaki (pictured) as CEO. Picture: REUTERS

Kobe Steel gets new chief

Japan’s Kobe Steel has appointed the head of its machinery business, Mitsugu Yamaguchi, as its new president and CEO, looking outside its major steel division for leadership in the wake of a widespread data fraud scandal. The company, which supplies steel parts to manufacturers of cars, planes and trains around the world, admitted last year to supplying products with falsified specifications to about 500 customers, throwing global supply chains into turmoil.

Reuters

UBS pushes up CEO’s pay

UBS has boosted CEO Sergio Ermotti’s pay and increased the bank’s bonus pool by about 6% after underlying profit increased. The Zurich-based lender boosted the bonus pool for 2017 to 3.1bn Swiss francs (US$3.3bn), according to its annual report, which was published last week. Ermotti remains the highest-paid executive, earning SwFr14.2m, up from the SwFr13.7m he received in 2016. That includes SwFr11.4m in variable compensation. The bank’s bonus pool is tied to several performance indicators, including capital strength and some profitability measures.

Bloomberg

UBS approved 2017 pay hike for CE Sergio Ermotti, taking his total package to $15m

In 2017, Ermotti argued with a former BoE governor who said bankers could cut their own pay instead of moaning about how difficult it was to make ...
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Life offices have much to sort out
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: Saab’s Trevor Raman
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
ANALYSE THIS: Consilium’s Samki Koti
Money & Investing / Analyse This
4.
GLOBAL MARKETS: UBS pushes up CEO’s pay
Money & Investing / Global Markets

Related Articles

Kobe Steel CEO stepping down amid widespread data fraud scandal
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.