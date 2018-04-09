Crisis-hit Deutsche Bank pushes out British CEO

Berlin — Trouble-plagued Deutsche Bank ousted its UK CEO John Cryan on Sunday, replacing him with one of his deputies in a bid to get Germany’s biggest lender back on track after years in crisis.

Following weeks of speculation, the bank announced that German Christian Sewing would succeed Cryan who has been at the helm since 2015 with Sewing as deputy CEO and head of private banking.

"The supervisory board of Deutsche Bank has named Christian Sewing to the position of CEO, effective immediately, to succeed John Cryan who will leave the bank at the end of the month," the Frankfurt-based bank said.

Deutsche Bank said earlier it was calling the surprise supervisory board meeting "to discuss the chairmanship and to take a decision the same day".