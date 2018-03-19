Companies

US EXPANSION

Oceana in deal with former chief

19 March 2018 - 06:16 Marc Hasenfuss
Francois Kuttel. Picture: OCEANA
Francois Kuttel. Picture: OCEANA

Former Oceana Group CEO Francois Kuttel will soon be responsible for landing the catches for the fishing group’s operations in the US.

On Friday Oceana confirmed that Kuttel, who resigned as Oceana CEO in February, would pay $31.5m for a 75% stake in Louisiana-based Westbank.

Oceana holds the remaining 25% stake in Westbank, which catches fish for its Daybrook fish oil and fish meal subsidiary.

US regulations on ownership in the fishing sector precluded Oceana from acquiring the majority stake in Westbank.

Kuttel, who is a US citizen, acquired the stake via Makimry Patronus. Kuttel’s emergence as a potential owner of Westbank initially caused some ripples in the market, but Oceana has been quick to give the assurance that the agreement with Kuttel was the most prudent option.

Daybrook has access to all the Gulf menhaden species caught by Westbank for an initial term of 30 years.

Westbank is headquartered near New Orleans, close to the mouth of the Mississippi River where there is an abundant Gulf menhaden resource. The company operates a fleet of 11 vessels that can carry 500-million tonnes of harvested fish.

With Kuttel being a related party, the company said that an independent committee followed a robust and transparent process that gave proper and careful consideration to all the bids received.

But Bradley Preston, chief investment officer at Mergence Investment Managers, raised a red flag. He pointed out that Kuttel was getting vendor financed into 75% of Westbank to the tune of $30.7m and had to contribute $800,000 in equity.

Preston said that Westbank could increase its catch fee by 2.5% and cause a R14.5m per annum increase in costs of sales to Daybrook. "Despite the fact that they ran a transparent process through an independent committee … it really looks like the former CEO is getting a very favourable deal from Oceana."

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

Oceana to go ahead with contentious deal involving former CEO Francois Kuttel

Fund manager Benguela Global has criticised the deal, saying it appears to be ‘a blatant form of private-sector corruption’
Companies
2 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Oceana fishing for deals

Investors who have followed Oceana closely over the past few years will know Francois Kuttel has a nose for a deal
Opinion
25 days ago

Surprise move by Oceana’s CEO raises eyebrows

CEO Francois Kuttel will resign and become the largest shareholder in a fishing business serving an offshore subsidiary
Companies
1 month ago

Shipshape fish and poultry firms lift profits

Sea Harvest says in its trading update that earnings will increase while Quantum forecasts improved performance for rest of financial year
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
2.
White business must do more, says property mogul ...
Companies / Property
3.
Persistent Eskom brings fresh charges against ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Turkey’s Uber drivers fear for their lives as ...
Companies
5.
Steinhoff shares ‘would be snapped up’
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Oceana to go ahead with contentious deal involving former CEO Francois Kuttel
Companies

MARC HASENFUSS: Oceana fishing for deals
Opinion / Market Watch

Surprise move by Oceana’s CEO raises eyebrows
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.