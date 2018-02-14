Surprise move by Oceana’s CEO raises eyebrows

In November 2016, WFP indicated that it would exercise its put option over its 75% stake in Westbank.

Because Oceana was unable to acquire this stake, the company started looking for an appropriate US citizen who would buy the 75% stake in Westbank. Kuttel, who is a US citizen, had indicated a willingness to acquire the interest of Westbank.

The Oceana board’s independent committee opted to back Kuttel, noting that before his time at Oceana he operated and managed a fleet of vessels for 10 years in an Alaskan fishing venture.

Market watchers immediately raised questions around the process, noting that Kuttel had steered Oceana towards Daybrook, which has struggled amidst weak selling prices for fish oil and fish meal to generate the profits that would justify its purchase price of $382m.

Oceana stressed that the independent committee followed a robust and transparent process in which "proper and careful consideration" was given to all the bids received.

Oceana said stringent governance measures were put in place given that Kuttel is a director of Oceana and deemed a related party.

The company said the key evaluation criteria applied by the independent committee were US citizenship, commercial attractiveness of the proposed transaction, the longevity of any new structure proposed, the bidder’s ability for innovation and knowledge of the industry.

Standard Bank will manage the process for the board and provide advice and guidance to the independent committee.

Former financial director Rod Nicol will temporarily take the helm as CEO.

