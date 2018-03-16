Companies

Oceana to go ahead with contentious deal involving former CEO Francois Kuttel

16 March 2018 - 14:34 Robert Laing
Oceana CEO Francois Kuttel. Picture: OCEANA
Oceana intends proceeding with its controversial deal whereby its recently resigned CEO, Francois Kuttel, acquires 75% of its US associate, Westbank Fishing, for $31.5m, it said in a statement on Friday.

Fund manager Benguela Global criticised the deal after it was announced on February 13, saying "this appears to be a blatant form of private-sector corruption".

As part of this deal, the South African fishing group acquired the option to buy the remaining 75% of Westbank Fishing within five years for $31.5m.

It could not, however, exercise this option because US law prohibits foreigners owning controlling stakes in fishing vessels.

But Kuttel is a US citizen, and therefore legally allowed to take up Oceana’s option to buy 75% of Westbank Fishing.

Benguela flagged a number of things it found suspicious about this.

"It is alarming that the executive who, on behalf of Oceana, acquired both Daybrook and Westbank, is now the individual who stands to benefit from the transaction paid for by Oceana shareholders," Benguela said.

"The claim that an ‘independent committee’ was tasked with bid evaluation, which was managed by Standard Bank, is irrelevant and cannot assuage the suspicion and concern of potential fraud and corruption.

"The fact of the matter is this is clearly a related party transaction entailing a massive conflict of interest and potentially even laced with corruption." Oceana said in its statement on Friday that Kuttel’s resignation with immediate effect allowed it to recognise a total of R28.1m as "he has forfeited all share options that had not vested at that date".

Kuttel will acquire the 75% of Westbank Fishing via company he controls called Makimry Patronus.

