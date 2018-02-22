STATE-OWNED COMPANIES
Eskom finance identified as economy’s major risk
Eskom’s financial position is the single biggest risk to the economy and public finances, the National Treasury has said in a document highlighting the fiscal risks to the public sector in the new year.
The contingent liabilities of other state-owned companies, uncertainty in the growth forecast and the public sector wage bill have also been identified as major risks to the fiscus.
Eskom, independent power producers and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) account for the majority of the government’s contingent liabilities, which are commitments that could evolve into financial obligations in future, according to the 2018 Budget Review.
The power utility, which saw profits plunge to R888m from R5.1bn in the 2016-17 financial year despite an average 8% tariff increase, is expected to use R17.9bn of its guarantee annually over the next three years. Of its R350bn guarantee agreement, R96bn was unallocated and was extended to 2023.
‘IF THE WAGE BILL IS SUCH A PRIORITY HOW COME IT IS INCREASING BY 7.3%? IT SEEMED … SET FOR THE ELECTORATE’.
Provision for claims from the RAF had risen to R189.2bn from R9.7bn and guarantees for the purchase of energy from independent power producers amounted to R200bn, the Treasury said.
A major risk, however, is the ballooning wage bill, which is one of the highest among developing countries, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Spending on staff and salaries, which absorbs 35% of national expenditure, is projected to grow 7.3% annually over the next three years.
Nazrien Kader, managing partner for Africa tax and legal services at Deloitte, said: "If the wage bill is such a priority how come it is increasing by 7.3%? It seemed more like a budget that was set for the electorate. I called it the Band-Aid budget."
Ian Stuart, acting head of budget at the Treasury, said major costs in the wage bill were posts at a level that mostly comprised unionised workers. Management had received below-inflation adjustments in recent years. He said a major driver of wage costs was the cost-of-living adjustments, which were expected to be above inflation.
"It’s going to make it very difficult for departments to meet their compensation ceilings unless they are able to reduce head count at a faster rate."
A new wage agreement is being negotiated. Stuart said the government could manage an increase of about 5%. But if the outcome was unfavourable the state would have to consider early retirement voluntary severance packages and reducing the number of new hires.
Defence is a department where the head count has ballooned. Where it used to spend 38% of its revenue on wages, it now spends 67%. "That’s the kind of stuff I think is really unsustainable," Stuart said.
The outlook for growth in the country was projected to be 1% for 2017 against the IMF’s forecast of 0.9%.
