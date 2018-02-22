Companies

STATE-OWNED COMPANIES

Eskom finance identified as economy’s major risk

22 February 2018 - 05:59 Asha Speckman
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Eskom’s financial position is the single biggest risk to the economy and public finances, the National Treasury has said in a document highlighting the fiscal risks to the public sector in the new year.

The contingent liabilities of other state-owned companies, uncertainty in the growth forecast and the public sector wage bill have also been identified as major risks to the fiscus.

Eskom, independent power producers and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) account for the majority of the government’s contingent liabilities, which are commitments that could evolve into financial obligations in future, according to the 2018 Budget Review.

The power utility, which saw profits plunge to R888m from R5.1bn in the 2016-17 financial year despite an average 8% tariff increase, is expected to use R17.9bn of its guarantee annually over the next three years. Of its R350bn guarantee agreement, R96bn was unallocated and was extended to 2023.

‘IF THE WAGE BILL IS SUCH A PRIORITY HOW COME IT IS INCREASING BY 7.3%? IT SEEMED … SET FOR THE ELECTORATE’.

Provision for claims from the RAF had risen to R189.2bn from R9.7bn and guarantees for the purchase of energy from independent power producers amounted to R200bn, the Treasury said.

A major risk, however, is the ballooning wage bill, which is one of the highest among developing countries, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Spending on staff and salaries, which absorbs 35% of national expenditure, is projected to grow 7.3% annually over the next three years.

Nazrien Kader, managing partner for Africa tax and legal services at Deloitte, said: "If the wage bill is such a priority how come it is increasing by 7.3%? It seemed more like a budget that was set for the electorate. I called it the Band-Aid budget."

Government may sell some of its properties to recapitalise state-owned companies, such as SAA

Capital structure of state entities to be overhauled but financial support ‘will be deficit neutral’
Companies
18 hours ago

Ian Stuart, acting head of budget at the Treasury, said major costs in the wage bill were posts at a level that mostly comprised unionised workers. Management had received below-inflation adjustments in recent years. He said a major driver of wage costs was the cost-of-living adjustments, which were expected to be above inflation.

"It’s going to make it very difficult for departments to meet their compensation ceilings unless they are able to reduce head count at a faster rate."

A new wage agreement is being negotiated. Stuart said the government could manage an increase of about 5%. But if the outcome was unfavourable the state would have to consider early retirement voluntary severance packages and reducing the number of new hires.

Defence is a department where the head count has ballooned. Where it used to spend 38% of its revenue on wages, it now spends 67%. "That’s the kind of stuff I think is really unsustainable," Stuart said.

The outlook for growth in the country was projected to be 1% for 2017 against the IMF’s forecast of 0.9%.

READ IN FULL: Malusi Gigaba’s 2018 budget speech

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech as delivered in Parliament
National
19 hours ago

BUDGET 2018: The big take-out

These are the highlights of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's 2018 budget speech
Features
19 hours ago

Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in 25 years

Taxpayers will also have to shoulder little to no adjustment for inflation in personal income tax thresholds, and higher sin taxes and fuel levies
Economy
19 hours ago

The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget

Higher education wins big to provide for free university education, while cuts to school building programmes and low-cost housing mean that poor ...
Economy
19 hours ago

WATCH IN FULL: Gigaba delivers the 2018 budget

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered the 2018 budget speech in Parliament
Economy
20 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
What the Dutch court ruling means for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Protesting workers shut down Guptas coal mine
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff’s early bond sale plan falls short
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Government may sell some of its properties to ...
Companies
5.
Discovery’s strong performance sets foundation ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Sin taxes to bring in more than R3bn — including new sugar tax
National

DA says budget shows the ANC is a 'drunk government with power'
National

Gigaba wants municipalities and provinces to earn their own money
Economy

Drought-ravaged provinces could get up to R6bn in relief, Malusi Gigaba says in ...
National

Gigaba supports women and young entrepreneurs
National

How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education
Economy

Gigaba on ruling that he lied under oath: ‘We will tirelessly answer all ...
Economy

Above-inflation welfare grants will help offset effect of VAT hike on poor, ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.