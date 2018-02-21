Economy

Gigaba wants municipalities and provinces to earn their own money

The finance minister has announced big drops in provincial and local government budgets

21 February 2018 - 15:16 Khulekani Magubane
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The provincial and local spheres of government are among the losers in the national budget announced by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday.

Provincial and local government budgets were cut by R5.2bn and R3.2bn, respectively, in budgetary allocations.

Gigaba said that over the next three years, 48% of available national resources would be allocated to national government, 43% to provincial government and 9% to local government.

“Of course, we would like to be able to allocate more to each sphere for service delivery, and a larger share to local government, but the reality is that the rising cost of servicing our national debt leaves fewer resources available to invest in services across all three spheres of government,” Gigaba said.

He also said over the medium-term expenditure framework period, after providing for debt-service costs and the contingency reserve, funds available for spending on public services would grow an average of 7.1% a year to R1.3-trillion in 2019, and are projected to rise to R1.5-trillion in 2020-21.

Gigaba said he hoped the provincial and local spheres of government would develop capacity to extract funding from their own revenues.

More from the budget:

Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in 25 years

Taxpayers will also have to shoulder little to no adjustment for inflation in personal income tax thresholds, and higher sin taxes and fuel levies
Economy
4 hours ago

The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget

Higher education wins big to provide for free university education, while cuts to school building programmes and low-cost housing mean that poor ...
Economy
4 hours ago

Low-income households will feel the pinch of VAT increase

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the Treasury has increased personal income tax significantly in recent years, particularly in the higher-income ...
Economy
3 hours ago

Gigaba aims to open doors for young entrepreneurs

He echoes President Cyril Ramaphosa in putting government support behind small-and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on black South Africans and ...
National
3 hours ago

How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education

The finance minister says this is a first step in breaking the cycle of poverty
Economy
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in ...
Economy
2.
The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget
Economy
3.
Why experts agree a VAT increase is viable
Economy
4.
Hopes raised for interest-rate cut as inflation ...
Economy
5.
Gigaba on ruling that he lied under oath: ‘We ...
Economy

Related Articles

Budget 2018 in a nutshell: first VAT increase in 25 years
Economy

The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.