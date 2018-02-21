How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education

Providing free higher education is an important step forward in breaking the cycle of poverty and confronting youth unemployment, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

The largest reallocation of resources towards government’s priorities was on higher education and training, amounting to an additional funding of R57bn to fund the phasing in of free tertiary education.

“As a result, this is the fastest-growing spending category, with an annual average growth of 13.7%,” Gigaba said.

The R57bn will be allocated over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period for fee-free tertiary education and training for students from households earning less than R350,000 a year. This is along with about R10bn provisionally allocated in the 2017 budget.