How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education
Data shows unemployment is lowest for tertiary graduates
Providing free higher education is an important step forward in breaking the cycle of poverty and confronting youth unemployment, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in his budget speech on Wednesday.
The largest reallocation of resources towards government’s priorities was on higher education and training, amounting to an additional funding of R57bn to fund the phasing in of free tertiary education.
“As a result, this is the fastest-growing spending category, with an annual average growth of 13.7%,” Gigaba said.
The R57bn will be allocated over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period for fee-free tertiary education and training for students from households earning less than R350,000 a year. This is along with about R10bn provisionally allocated in the 2017 budget.
In his state of the nation address last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government’s decision to phase in free higher education as from the 2018 academic year.
Gigaba said new tax measures would raise an additional R36bn in 2018-19, mainly through a higher VAT rate from 14% to 15% and below-inflation adjustments to personal income tax brackets. Expenditure reductions approved by the Cabinet would amount to R85bn, said Gigaba.
The minister said providing free higher education would break the cycle of poverty and tackle youth unemployment, as labour statistics showed that unemployment was lowest for tertiary graduates.
According to the Budget Review, an additional allocation to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will cover the full cost of study for undergraduate university and technical vocational education and training (TVET) college students from families with annual household incomes below R350,000.
This includes tuition fees, prescribed study material, meals, and a certain level of accommodation and/or travel allowances. In 2018, the bursary will apply only to students in their first year of study.
More than 340,000 students at universities and more than 420,000 full-time equivalent students at TVET colleges will be funded through this new bursary scheme in the 2018 academic year.
In 2019, the arrangement will expand to cover first-and second-year students. Returning NSFAS students from families with household incomes below R122,000 a year in their second, third or fourth year of university study in the 2018 academic year will also be supported.
These students will have their loans converted into bursaries under the same conditions as when they first received the financial support.
This excludes TVET college students supported by NSFAS, who have always received bursaries, not loans. NSFAS also receives an additional R105m over the medium term to cater to the additional administration costs of the expanded bursary scheme.
Gigaba also said basic education remained a key focus in the 2018 budget.
Over the medium term, R3.8bn will be allocated to the school infrastructure backlogs grant to replace 82 inappropriate and unsafe schools, and provide water to 325 schools and sanitation to 286 schools.
The education infrastructure grant is also allocated R31.7bn over the medium term to build new schools, upgrade and maintain existing infrastructure, and provide school furniture.
