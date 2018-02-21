National

Gigaba aims to open doors for young entrepreneurs

He echoes President Cyril Ramaphosa in putting government support behind small-and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on black South Africans and women

21 February 2018 - 14:56 Khulekani Magubane
Finance Minister Gigaba moments before delivering his budget policy address. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
Finance Minister Gigaba moments before delivering his budget policy address. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said his budget aimed to open the doors of government’s procurement opportunities to youth-owned enterprises, specifically those owned by black South Africans and women.

His sentiments echoed those of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who used his maiden state of the nation address on Friday to put government support behind the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises, in line with the National Development Plan.

Gigaba reminded the National Assembly of the Preferential Procurement Regulations which came into effect in April last year.

“Key changes include the targeted procurement from designated groups … compulsory sub-contracting to designated groups in all projects or contracts above R30m, and the designation of sectors and industries for localisation to support industrial development, localisation and job creation.”

Gigaba said the Public Procurement Bill will be submitted to Cabinet in March 2018 for gazetting for public comments.

