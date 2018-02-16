Coca-Cola’s diversification push pays off with fourth-quarter sales beating estimates

Los Angeles — Coca-Cola’s push to diversify its drinks and spin off company-owned bottlers is bearing fruit.

The company posted sales that beat analysts’ estimates in the fourth quarter, helped by its growing beverage portfolio and reformulations. Profit also topped projections.

Coke’s results validate its strategy of become a marketing and drink-formulation company — rather than a bottler. The Atlanta-based company has been in flux since it began off-loading its bottling operations to independent owners. With that largely completed, investors can start to judge the results.

The shares gained as much as 3.8% to $46.47 in early trading in New York. The stock has fallen 2.4% so far this year up until Thursday’s close.

Coke has been successful in raising prices while maintaining consumers’ attention with new products, said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog in a research note. "While flat unit-case volume growth remains a concern, we are encouraged by positive momentum in many international markets," she said.

CEO James Quincey has been working to slim down the company. After taking the helm in May, he vowed to cut costs by an additional $800m, extending a productivity push started by his predecessor, Muhtar Kent.

Profit was 39c a share, excluding some items, 1c higher than analysts’ average estimate of 38c. The company sees the same measure growing 8% to 10% this year, with revenue of $7.5bn compared with an estimate of $7.4bn.

‘Momentum’

"While there is still much work to do, I am encouraged by our momentum as we head into 2018," Quincey said in the statement. Quincey has pushed Coke to grow beyond its namesake brand and become a "total beverage company".

The efforts, which began under his predecessor, have included a quest to find and acquire start-up beverage companies — with the idea that one of these could potentially be the company’s next billion-dollar brand.

Via its investment arm, Coke has acquired or invested in Honest Tea, Fairlife dairy and Suja Life, which makes high-pressure processed juices, kombucha and drinking vinegars. Coca-Cola is expanding its venture model beyond the US and has already started looking for investment candidates in Central and Eastern Europe, the company said.

In addition to adding new products, the company wants to revive one of its biggest sellers: Diet Coke. The company relaunched the zero-calorie cola with four additional flavours in taller, thinner cans — the biggest-ever makeover for the product. Coke previously revamped its Coke Zero with a new formula, which helped boost results in the third quarter.

Rising pressure

Coke has largely stuck with a strategy of smaller, bolt-on acquisitions, but pressure may be rising for larger deals. Keurig Green Mountain — formerly a Coca-Cola investment — recently agreed to take control of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, making it the third-largest non-alcoholic beverage company in the US

Consumers are increasingly demanding different drinks — and they are buying them in new ways, such as online. As a result, Coca-Cola and chief rival PepsiCo have increased spending on e-commerce promotion. For Coke, this means improving online product placement, integrating with voice products such as Amazon.com’s Echo and adding impulse-buy opportunities at click-and-collect pick-up lockers.

