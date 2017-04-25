Coca-Cola set for more belt-tightening under new CEO James Quincey

New York — Coca-Cola will step up its bid to transform the company into a far leaner operation under incoming CEO James Quincey.

The softdrink giant vowed to cut costs by an additional $800m a year, adding to a plan to obtain $3bn in savings. The belt-tightening effort accompanies a move to spin off much of Coca-Cola’s bottling operations, one of the company’s biggest strategic changes in decades.

Quincey takes the reins on May 1 from Muhtar Kent, who has been divesting bottling plants around the world. The company is trying to re-emerge as a more focused — and profitable — business, which will concentrate on developing new drinks and selling ingredients to partners.

For now, the changes are taking a toll on results. Coca-Cola posted first-quarter earnings of 43 US cents a share on Tuesday, short of the 44c predicted by analysts. A decline in softdrink volumes and currency fluctuations also continued to weigh on sales.

Revenue fell 11% last quarter, with the structural changes accounting for 10% of the decline, the Atlanta-based company said.

The overhaul makes it more difficult for investors to assess the results, said Ken Shea, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

"It’s hard to find the underlying profitability with this company at the moment," he said. "It’s almost like investors have to take the company’s word for ‘Look, we’re going to get out of this plumbing change at the end of the year and at that point we’ll have our operating model in place to do some nice things’."

The shares slipped as much as 1.1% to $42.82 in New York trading. The stock had risen 4.4% in 2017 to the close on Monday.

On the bright side, Coca-Cola’s earnings per share may not decline as much as expected during the full year. The company now projects a drop of 1% to 3%, compared with a previous prediction of as much as 4%. Organic revenue, which excludes currency effects and structural changes, is expected to grow 3%.

Coca-Cola and rival PepsiCo are scrambling to add more noncola beverages, coping with a shift by consumers away from traditional soft drinks. Per capita consumption of softdrinks sank to a 31-year low in the US in 2016, according to Beverage-Digest, a trade publication.

Coca-Cola has shifted its strategy to focus on profit growth, rather than volume. That’s included the introduction of smaller cans and bottles, which fetch higher prices per ounce than larger packages. After promoting the smaller packs in the US, the company is now taking the concept to emerging markets.

Coca-Cola’s sparkling-drink volume declined 1% in the first quarter. Though overall sales shrank, it still came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. Coca-Cola reported revenue of $9.12bn, compared with a prediction of $8.87bn.

The beverage maker expects to achieve the additional $800m in cost savings by 2019.

"Next week I will proudly hand over the CEO reins to James Quincey with full confidence that he will complete the company’s transformation and lead our aggressive growth agenda," Kent said in the statement.

Bloomberg