MultiChoice will not renew its contract with ANN7

31 January 2018 - 14:56 Joe Brock and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

MultiChoice said on Wednesday that it would not renew its contract with African News Network 7 (ANN7), formerly owned by the Gupta family, citing controversy around owners of the TV channel.

The decision to not renew the contract, effective from August, comes after an internal investigation by MultiChoice into its own corporate governance failures, after a group of investigative journalists raised questions about payments it made to ANN7.

Until August 2016, ANN7 belonged to the Gupta family.

President Jacob Zuma supporter Mzwanele Manyi bought the channel from the Guptas in 2016, along with a newspaper, but used loans provided by Gupta-controlled holding company Oakbay Investments.

“It is evident from the findings [of the MultiChoice internal investigation] that the presently polarised political environment in SA and controversy around the ANN7 channel ownership demanded a higher level of diligence and scrutiny than was the practice previously,” Naspers said in a statement on Wednesday.

MultiChoice is a unit of media and e-commerce giant Naspers.

Civil society groups have lobbied MultiChoice to remove ANN7 from its platform, saying the channel was running a divisive campaign in support of Zuma.

The groups’ calls came after amaBhungane, a group of investigative journalists, released some of more than 100,000 leaked e-mails and documents implicating government officials and companies in a graft scandal that has piled pressure on Zuma and deepened splits in the ANC.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela told reporters that the company’s internal investigation found it had failed to do due diligence on ANN7 and did not raise the initial concerns it had had about the channel to its board; however, there was no sign of illegality.

MultiChoice has said that payments made to ANN7 that were investigated were for quality improvement and not to influence broadcasting policy.

“While we are pleased that the investigation into the ANN7 contract did not discover any corruption or other illegal activity, the questions we have faced throughout this process have been sobering,” Mawela said.

“Today we hold our hands up to our mistakes and set out a path to restoring public trust.”

Reuters

