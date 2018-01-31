Naspers’s discount remains hefty

Even though foreigners have been pouring money into South African stocks in early 2018, Naspers’s discount to net asset value has continued to grow.

In December, Naspers’s management attributed the hefty discount — about 40% — to capital outflows from SA and the inability of South African institutions to fill the gap,

partly because of Naspers’s heavy weighting in local indices. But that argument no longer holds. Capital outflows turned to inflows in early December as expectations grew that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would be named the next president of the ANC.

That trend has been sustained thanks to growing confidence in the ruling party’s ability to turn itself and the ailing economy around.

Foreigners were net buyers of local shares to the tune of R15.4bn in the first four weeks of 2018. That compares to net outflows of R14.8bn a year before.

Owing to a 5.1% fall on Tuesday, Naspers’s shares are flat so far in 2018, meaning that the group continues to materially underperform Chinese internet giant Tencent.

The value of Naspers’s 33% stake in Tencent has ballooned 13.7% so far in 2018.

The rising discount is partly attributable to the stronger rand and investor concerns about probes into MultiChoice’s dealings with news channels ANN7 and the SABC, according to Imtiaz Suliman, a portfolio manager at Sentio Capital.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA is investigating the Naspers subsidiary for payments made to the broadcaster, allegedly in exchange for political influence over the government’s digital television migration plans.

MultiChoice will announce the outcome of its own investigation on Wednesday. "There’s a lot of investor nervousness around something that could come out [of the probes]," Suliman said.

Meanwhile, rand-hedge stocks in general have underperformed, with the rand having strengthened significantly following the ANC’s elective conference. British American Tobacco and Anheuser-Busch InBev have edged lower in the year to date. According to Suliman, Naspers’s discount is also the result of the group’s share issuances over the years.

"From 2006 to now, their shares in issue have increased by 49%, so shareholders are getting diluted continuously."

Sentio Capital rates Naspers as a buy.

Suliman said the discount could be reduced by listing more underlying businesses, halting shareholder dilution, or trying new strategies such as listing Naspers in Hong Kong. Shane Watkins, chief investment officer at All Weather Capital, said there was a "strong arbitrage culture" in the financial hub of Hong Kong, meaning that a secondary listing there would help to narrow the discount.

Naspers’s management team, which is incentivised to reduce the discount because they are investors in the business, said in a road show in New York in December that a secondary listing "on its own does nothing".

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za