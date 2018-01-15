Markets

Stock Picks

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Robert Cameron, from Thebe Stockbrokers, takes Business Day TV through his stock pick of the day: Naspers (NPN) /R3613,74 / (+1.45%)

15 January 2018 - 08:42 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Tencent has outperformed the market by huge margins, and since Naspers owns 30%-40% of Tencent, Naspers is now very close to a record high.

However, Naspers’s share price is lagging, but this has very much to do with 2017’s revelations about MultiChoice and alleged Gupta links, which caused some reputational damage. But once it blows over, Naspers should recover and return to normal.

Robert Cameron, of Thebe Stockbrokers, takes Business Day TV through his stock pick of the day: Naspers (NPN) /R3613,74 / (+1.45%)

Robert Cameron, of Thebe Stockbrokers, takes Business Day TV through his stock pick of the day: Naspers (NPN) /R3613,74 / (+1.45%)

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as property stocks recover some of the week’s losses

The all share closes 0.8% higher at 60,083.10 points as Naspers gains 1.45% on the day, tracking an almost 3% rise in Hong Kong-listed Tencent
Markets
2 days ago

JSE ends the week at 60,000 points, lifted by resources and Naspers

The greenback recovered slightly on Friday afternoon after US inflation in December rose faster than expected
Markets
2 days ago

JSE has worst performance in four weeks‚ but property index avoids a rout

Steinhoff fell 10.6% on news that joint parliamentary committee hearings into the Steinhoff debacle would begin at the end of January
Markets
3 days ago

Naspers in talks to invest up to R2.5bn in India’s food-delivery company, Swiggy

Naspers is looking to replicate the success of Hong Kong’s Tencent, and the global food-delivery industry is still at an early stage of ...
Companies
5 days ago

JSE all share opens a little higher as banks gain and Steinhoff plummets

Steinhoff shed 20% on reports that the ECB has divested its investments in Steinhoff bonds, which are junk-rated
Markets
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
WATCH: What does 2018 hold for cryptocurrencies?
Markets
2.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as property stocks ...
Markets
4.
Top 40 shines but trails world stocks
Markets
5.
FSB and JSE to scrutinise wild trades prompted by ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.