WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Tencent has outperformed the market by huge margins, and since Naspers owns 30%-40% of Tencent, Naspers is now very close to a record high.

However, Naspers’s share price is lagging, but this has very much to do with 2017’s revelations about MultiChoice and alleged Gupta links, which caused some reputational damage. But once it blows over, Naspers should recover and return to normal.

Robert Cameron, of Thebe Stockbrokers, takes Business Day TV through his stock pick of the day: Naspers (NPN) /R3613,74 / (+1.45%)