Debenhams stock plunges 24% on profit warning

London — UK department-store owner Debenhams warned that earnings this year will be less than analysts had forecast, after a weak holiday period in which post-Christmas sales fell flat and the company cut prices.

The stock plunged as much as 24%.

Pretax profit probably will be £55m to £65m in the year ending August 31 if current volatile, competitive business conditions persist, the London-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts expect £82m, the average of 16 estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Comparable sales in the 17 weeks up to December 30 fell 1.3%, Debenhams said. The company increased markdowns to try to spur sales, and identified an additional £10m in cost savings beyond previous guidance.

"The market has been challenging and particularly promotional in some of our key seasonal categories and we have responded so as to remain competitive for our customers, which has impacted our profit performance," CEO Sergio Bucher said in the statement.

Debenhams shares plunged 18% to 29.2p at 8.10am in London. The intra-day drop was the biggest ever for the company, which went public in 2006. Before Thursday, the stock had fallen 31% in the past year, valuing the company at £436.9m.

The profit warning tempers optimism over UK retailers’ prospects that was fueled by an upbeat assessment on Wednesday from apparel and home-furnishings seller Next.

Next raised its profit guidance and said it saw cost pressure easing this year after a decline in the pound increased sourcing costs in 2017.

UK store owners struggled last year with the rise of online shopping and the Brexit-fuelled currency weakness.

