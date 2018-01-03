The acquisition of 75% of Chevron SA by Sinopec’s SOIHL Hong Kong is approved

The Competition Commission has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the proposed 75% acquisition of Chevron SA (CSA) by Chinese firm SOIHL Hong Kong Holding Limited (SOIHL HK) be approved, with conditions.

SOIHL is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), which is a significant Chinese manufacturer and supplier of petroleum and petrochemical products. It claims to be the largest oil and petrochemical products supplier, and the second major oil and gas producer, in China. Sinopec is also the largest oil refiner and the second largest chemical company in the world, and is second in respect of the total number of petrol stations in the world.

SOIHL will be a new entrant into the South African petroleum market.

CSA is 75% owned and controlled by US firm, Chevron Global Energy, and ultimately controlled by Chevron Corporation.

CSA operates at a retail level in SA under the Caltex brand and is active in refining and producing petroleum products at its Cape Town refinery and lubricants blending plant in Durban. It is also involved in marketing and distributing petroleum products, competing with companies such as Engen, BP, Shell, Total and Sasol.

"The proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in any of the identified markets. However, to alleviate any possible loss of employment post-merger, as well as any potential impact on CSA’s retired employees, and in respect of other public interest issues raised by the Department of Economic Development, the commission recommends that conditions be imposed which address the identified public interest concerns," the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sinopec has agreed to establish an office in SA to co-ordinate and oversee its midstream and downstream operations in the country, and to use SA as the platform to oversee operations in the rest of Africa.

In addition, Sinopec has agreed that no employees will be retrenched as a result of the merger. Other commitments relate to investing in the Cape Town refinery with a view to creating a world-class facility. Sinopec also made undertakings in respect of CSA’s wholesale and retail chains; by-products and logistics; local procurement; exportation of locally manufactured products; and broad-based black economic empowerment.