Steinhoff’s UK retailer Poundland reports record Christmas trading

London — British retailer Poundland, which is owned by Steinhoff, said on Wednesday that it enjoyed a record Christmas, with sales up 5.6% in the 12 weeks to December 24.

Poundland, purchased by Steinhoff for £610m ($826m) in 2016, said like-for-like sales in the three weeks to Christmas Day were up 6%.

Steinhoff, the owner of more than 40 retail brands including Conforama and Mattress Firm, is fighting for survival after flagging accounting irregularities last month and parting ways with its veteran CEO, Markus Jooste.

Reuters