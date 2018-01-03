Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s UK retailer Poundland reports record Christmas trading

The retailer said sales were up 5.6% in the three months up to December 24

03 January 2018 - 17:29 Agency Staff
A Poundland store in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS
A Poundland store in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS

London — British retailer Poundland, which is owned by Steinhoff, said on Wednesday that it enjoyed a record Christmas, with sales up 5.6% in the 12 weeks to December 24.

Poundland, purchased by Steinhoff for £610m ($826m) in 2016, said like-for-like sales in the three weeks to Christmas Day were up 6%.

Steinhoff, the owner of more than 40 retail brands including Conforama and Mattress Firm, is fighting for survival after flagging accounting irregularities last month and parting ways with its veteran CEO, Markus Jooste.

Reuters

Steinhoff may need to restate results before 2015 too

Its shares soared, despite it still not saying when it will release its 2017 results — though it offered a glimmer of potential good news for ...
Companies
1 day ago

Steinhoff’s US business secures $225m loan despite parent’s woes

Mattress Firm’s loan is a rare piece of good news for the retail group, whose share price has collapsed as markets await details of accounting ...
Companies
7 days ago

What Steinhoff shows us about the dangers of exchange controls

The decimation of the retailer’s share price highlights the risks of extreme concentration of domestic unit trust holdings in a relatively illiquid ...
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Steinhoff may need to restate results before 2015 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Denel, like other state-owned entities, is ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Predicting Amazon’s 2018 acquisitions has become ...
Companies
4.
US blocks MoneyGram sale to China’s Ant Financial
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Puttering Hyundai struggles to rev up market ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Steinhoff may need to restate results before 2015 too
Companies / Retail & Consumer

World’s wealthiest gain $1-trillion in 2017 on market exuberance
World

Steinhoff’s US business secures $225m loan despite parent’s woes
Companies / Retail & Consumer

What Steinhoff shows us about the dangers of exchange controls
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.