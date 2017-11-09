Companies

Siemens reports 11% leap in 2016-17 profits

09 November 2017 - 13:31 Agency Staff
A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Frankfurt am Main — German industrial behemoth Siemens reported a leap in profits in its 2016-17 financial year, meeting its own forecasts as the group continues a long-term restructuring.

Net profits at the group, whose products range from wind turbines to trains to medical equipment, grew to ¤6bn ($7bn), up 11% compared with the previous year. Operating, or underlying profit grew 12% year on year, to ¤8.3bn, while revenues added 4.3% to top ¤83bn.

CEO Joe Kaeser praised the “excellent results” in a statement, but warned that “we have to tackle structural issues in some individual businesses” in the coming year.

Joe Kaeser. Picture: REUTERS
Joe Kaeser. Picture: REUTERS

The group’s power and gas division, which makes the turbines and generators at the heart of fossil-fuel plants, saw lower profits as prices fell and the unit saw fewer new orders.

Profits also fell at the group’s wind-power unit, which merged with Spain’s Gamesa earlier this year and announced some 6,000 job cuts on Monday, despite increasing orders.

Meanwhile other divisions, including the trains, factory automation and health businesses, reported increasing profits.

Looking to the 2017-18 financial year, Siemens predicted a “mixed picture in our market environment”, with continuing headwinds for its energy units from an unfavourable business cycle and “geopolitical uncertainties that may restrict investment sentiment”.

The group forecast “modest growth in revenue” and a profit margin of between 11% and 12% for its industrial businesses.

AFP

No more light at the end of the Siemens tunnel

Munich-based Siemens has completed the sale of its remaining 17% stake in light maker Osram Licht, exiting a business in which it was involved for ...
Companies
1 month ago

France’s finance minister welcomes Alstom-Siemens rail tie-up

But opposition politicians are concerned about possible job losses and that France will lose control of its high-speed train
Companies
1 month ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: Siemens aims to power up some of Africa’s economies

Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens, discusses the business opportunity in Africa’s electrification
Companies
6 months ago

Market welcomes Siemens healthcare listing, shrugs off muted profit growth

The trains-to-turbines group has a cautious outlook for the full year — but is taking an upbeat line on a Donald Trump presidency
Companies
1 year ago

Shares soar after Siemens outlook

Investors back transformation as group raises earnings forecasts
Companies
9 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff disputes disclosure claim
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nova ‘will definitely not be liquidated’
Companies / Property
3.
Watershed court showdown looms for mining sector
Companies / Mining
4.
Brait decides New Look is worth zero
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Gigaba switches on policy for SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.