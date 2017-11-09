Siemens reports 11% leap in 2016-17 profits

Frankfurt am Main — German industrial behemoth Siemens reported a leap in profits in its 2016-17 financial year, meeting its own forecasts as the group continues a long-term restructuring.

Net profits at the group, whose products range from wind turbines to trains to medical equipment, grew to ¤6bn ($7bn), up 11% compared with the previous year. Operating, or underlying profit grew 12% year on year, to ¤8.3bn, while revenues added 4.3% to top ¤83bn.

CEO Joe Kaeser praised the “excellent results” in a statement, but warned that “we have to tackle structural issues in some individual businesses” in the coming year.