How Discovery’s initiatives are paying off

Discovery poured more than R500m into new initiatives over the year to June, as its emerging businesses — Discovery Insure, Ping An Health and Vitality Group — grew at a rapid rate.

Despite uncertainty in its two largest markets, SA and the UK, the group spent 8% of its R7bn operating profit (R577m) on initiatives, including its bank in SA and VitalityInvest in the UK. This compared with R823m spent in 2016.

Discovery plans to have its long-awaited retail bank operational by the second quarter of 2018. The emerging businesses had stronger growth potential than initially thought, CEO Adrian Gore said on Monday.

Discovery, which Gore founded 25 years ago during a politically volatile time in SA and in a market dominated by incumbents, has grown to become SA’s third-largest life insurer by market value.

Discovery Health is by far the biggest medical aid scheme with 2.76-million members.