Market applauds a ‘robust’ set of results from Discovery

Health and life insurance group Discovery increased diluted and undiluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June by 20% to 683.1c, the group announced on Monday.

Management described the results as robust, with a final dividend of 98c per ordinary share declared, payable on October 9.

An interim dividend of 88c per share was paid on March 20.

The market applauded the results, with Discovery shares up 4.13% at R147.87 at 9.35am on the JSE. The stock is up about 28% this year.

Discovery said the group’s core new business annualised premium income (API) of increased 16% to R16.9bn, and normalised profit from operations rose 10% to R7bn.

Discovery Health’s normalised operating profit increased 11% to R2.5bn and new business annualised premium income was up 18% to R6.1bn.

New business annualised premium income at Discovery Life increased 17% to R2.175bn, and earnings rose 10% to R3.588bn, despite the impact of higher than expected claims.

Operating profit at Discovery Invest grew 12% to R744m and assets under administration grew 14% to R69.5bn, with 76% of linked funds in Discovery Funds. New business growth was 3%.

At Discovery Insure gross written premiums increased 32% to R2.1bn, driven by new business annualised premium income growth of 19%, to R895m.

Net interest income at Discovery Card, linked in a joint venture with FNB Card, increased 9.7%, and noninterest revenue rose 10%. FNB Card profits grew 16% to R355m.

New business in Discovery’s UK business increased 1% to £118m, the number of insured lives approached 1-million, and operating profit grew 10% to £44.4m.

The company said this was partly as a result of uncertainty created by Brexit.

At Vitality Health operating profit grew by 89% to £16.4m but Vitality Life experienced a decrease of 1% in new business to £61.8m and an 11% fall in normalised operating profit to £28.1m due to the impact of Brexit.

The company said significant progress had been made in developing the system infrastructure, operating processes, regulatory engagement and the customer value proposition for the group’s planned entry into the banking sector.

Discovery received authorisation from the Registrar of Banks in October last year to establish a banking presence in SA.

Discovery foresees continued strong performance from existing businesses.