Companies

Streamlined Airbus clips operations chief Fabrice Bregier’s wings

03 July 2017 - 11:58 Agency Staff
Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier and CEO Tom Enders at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, in April 2015. Picture: REUTERS
Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier and CEO Tom Enders at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, in April 2015. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Airbus on Monday formally kicked off a leaner corporate structure under CEO Tom Enders, following a recent merger between its parent company and its dominant aircraft manufacturing arm, and confirmed a reorganisation of its commercial sales.

Confirming changes first announced last year, the reorganisation involves a single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, France, with Fabrice Bregier as group-wide chief operating officer and president of commercial aircraft.

"Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency," the company said.

Reuters reported last week that the shake-up would now entail Airbus’s sales team, best known for contesting leadership of the jetliner market with Boeing, reporting directly to Enders instead of to Bregier.

The move is seen as sensitive because it revisits a power-sharing deal between Enders and Bregier that initially gave the Frenchman responsibility over all plane-making activities.

An Airbus spokesman confirmed the new reporting lines, saying this was a routine matter for any normal company.

In a letter to staff, Enders said that in his commercial aircraft role, Bregier would lead programmes, support and services, engineering, manufacturing, procurement and quality.

"However, due to the heavy operational challenges in our largest revenue-driving business, and to slightly rebalance our internal burden-sharing, I will lead sales and marketing."

In his group-wide role, Bregier will oversee Airbus’s efforts to capture the power of "big data" through "digitalisation" as well as the global supply chain, he wrote.

"Only companies with lean and integrated structures will reap the full benefits of digitalisation in both their existing operational challenges and their future endeavours," he said.

He told staff that Airbus needed to embrace the frenetic pace of change in its environment, "waving goodbye to an era in which a return to ‘stability’ was a realistic aspiration".

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom offered Dongfang R800m hush-hush ...
Companies / Energy
2.
SAA loan: no strings attached
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Eskom’s chairman backs controversial chief ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Leading economists slam Gigaba for SAA bail-out
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Eskom offered Dongfang secret R800m sweetener
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Aeronautics and space oddities at the Paris Air Show
World / Europe

Airbus sales chief eats a rare slice of humble pie
Companies

Airbus sets Brexit demands
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.