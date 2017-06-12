Airbus sets Brexit demands

London — Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if its "nonnegotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reports.

Fabrice Bregier, chief operating officer of Airbus, said a deal must allow its staff from all over the world to enter Britain easily, ensure that parts are exempt from trade tariffs and ensure certain regulatory standards are maintained.

Reuters