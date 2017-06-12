Companies / Industrials

STAFF FREEDOMS

Airbus sets Brexit demands

12 June 2017 - 05:59 Alistair Smout
Airbus. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR/BUSINESS DAY
Image: Airbus. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR/BUSINESS DAY

London — Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if its "nonnegotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reports.

Fabrice Bregier, chief operating officer of Airbus, said a deal must allow its staff from all over the world to enter Britain easily, ensure that parts are exempt from trade tariffs and ensure certain regulatory standards are maintained.

Reuters

UK defence minister Fallon says government views on Brexit haven’t changed

May called the election to try to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, but her party lost its majority in parliament
World
19 hours ago

Weak Theresa May takes divided party into Brexit negotiations

Britain's typically right-wing press savaged May over the election outcome, questioning whether she will be able to remain in power
World
1 day ago

Merkel expects Brexit to proceed as scheduled after UK vote

Merkel has been on a tour to rally support among Group of 20 nations ahead of a July 7-8 summit in Hamburg and visited Argentina before heading to ...
World
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Researchers think they know how VW cheated ...
Companies
3.
Insurers expect claims to rise on Cape storm and ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Lion’s share of Barclays sale goes to five locals
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye Gold says wildcat strike continues
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.