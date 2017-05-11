Beauty and beast report from Disney

Walt Disney has failed to assuage investor concern about its cable division, saying profit in the business slumped last quarter as ESPN continued to lose subscribers, while spending more to televise games.

Sales in the cable division totalled $4.06bn, trailing the $4.2bn average of analysts’ estimates. The unit’s profit slid 3%, the company said.

The results show Disney struggling to get a handle on the troubles at its largest business: TV programming. The owner of ESPN and ABC has suffered a slide in ratings as audiences watch more video online, while sports leagues keep demanding more money. The company is paying $600m more for rights to National Basketball Association games alone, and a shift in college football schedules also lifted expenses.

The cable unit’s woes overshadowed positive results in other divisions. The entertainment company said on Tuesday that total profit rose to $1.50 a share in the fiscal second quarter ended April 1, beating the $1.41-a-share average of analysts’ estimates.

Sales rose 3% to $13.3bn, slightly behind expectations.

"Although we think that Disney can probably grow faster than most of its peers in the long run because of its global studio and parks businesses, it is also more weighted down by tepid growth and longer-term margin compression at media networks," Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research Group, wrote in a note after the results came out.

Disney shares fell in late trading on Tuesday, after closing 0.6% higher in New York. The shares were down 2.1% at $109.75 early on Wednesday.

Problems in the cable division previously led Disney to warn of modest profit growth in 2017. Advertising sales have slumped at competitors such as Time Warner and Viacom.

ESPN’s ad sales rose 5% in the quarter, though they would have declined 1% if not for the addition of three college football games that did not air in the same period in 2016. In April, the network eliminated about 100 positions, including many on-air personalities.

Profit at the ABC broadcast division rose 14%, fuelled by fees from pay-TV providers, sales of programmes to other outlets and lower marketing costs. Advertising sales at the broadcast division fell 3.3% to $1bn.

Steps for sport

CEO Robert Iger said the company was taking a number of steps to improve ESPN viewership and manage its business in the shifting media landscape. An online-only version of the company’s sports offerings would be introduced in 2017.

"The pessimism about ESPN is highly exaggerated," Iger said in an interview on Tuesday on Bloomberg TV.

Disney’s namesake theme parks were buoyed by the new Shanghai Disney Resort, which opened on the Chinese mainland in June 2016.

Profit rose 20% to $750m in the division, which is expected to account for as much as two-thirds of Disney’s earnings growth to 2021 as new attractions draw more guests, according to UBS.

The newest offering, Pandora: the World of Avatar, opens on May 27 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Film profit grew 21% to $656m, driven by Beauty and the Beast, the company’s only release in the quarter. The live-action remake of the company’s 1991 animated hit has grossed $1.19bn in theatres worldwide since its March 17 release, underscoring the success of the company’s strategy of redoing past films for contemporary audiences. Revenue for the studio was down 1%.

Bloomberg