Profit slumps in Disney’s pay-TV business

Los Angeles — Walt Disney Company failed to assuage investor concern about its cable division, saying profit in the business slumped last quarter as its pay-TV business ESPN continued to lose subscribers and spend more to televise games.

Sales in the cable division totalled $4.06bn, trailing the $4.2bn average of analysts’ estimates. The unit’s profit slid 3%, the company said, a reflection of higher expenses for National Basketball Association (NBA) games and college football. Disney shares fell in late trading.

The results show Disney struggling to get a handle on the troubles at its largest business — TV programming. The owner of ESPN and ABC has seen ratings slide as audiences watch more video online, while sports leagues keep demanding more money. The company is paying $600m more for rights to NBA games alone, and a shift in college football schedules also lifted expenses.

The cable unit’s woes overshadowed positive results in other divisions. The entertainment company said on Tuesday that total profit rose to $1.50 a share in the fiscal second quarter ended on April 1, beating the $1.41 a share average of analysts’ estimates. Sales at the Burbank, California-based company rose 3% to $13.3bn, slightly behind expectations.

"Although we think that Disney can probably grow faster than most of its peers in the long run because of its global studio and parks businesses, it is also more weighted down by tepid growth and longer-term margin compression at media networks," Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research Group, wrote in a note after results came out.

Disney shares fell 2.5% to $109.32 in extended trading. The stock rose 0.6% to $112.06 at the close in New York and is up 7.5% in 2017.

Problems in the cable division previously led Disney to warn of modest profit growth in 2017. Ad sales have slumped at competitors, including Time Warner and Viacom. ESPN’s ad sales rose 5% in the quarter, although they would have declined 1% if not for the addition of three college football bowl games that did not air in the same period in 2016. In April, the network eliminated about 100 positions, including many on-air personalities.

ABC’s profit

Profit at Disney’s ABC broadcast division rose 14%, fuelled by fees from pay-TV providers, sales of programmes to other outlets and lower marketing costs. Ad sales at Disney’s broadcast division fell 3.3% to $1bn, according to a filing.

CEO Robert Iger said the company was taking a number of steps to improve ESPN viewership and manage its business in the shifting media landscape. Fans could receive customised scores and video clips about their favourite teams on ESPN’s mobile app, he said. An online-only version of the company’s sports offerings would be introduced in 2017.