Post Office sets sights on hub for e-commerce

The South African Post Office is putting together a business case to transform it into an "e-commerce hub for Africa", says CEO Mark Barnes.

The state-owned postal service was in discussions with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a UN specialised agency for the postal sector, Barnes said this week.

Headquartered in Switzerland and with 192-member countries, the UPU is a global forum for co-operation among postal sector players. It sets the rules for global mail exchanges and makes recommendations to stimulate growth in mail, parcel and financial services volumes, according to its website.

"They came to see us," Barnes said.

The unveiling of the Post Office’s e-commerce strategy comes as the entity has struggled to return to profitability. It is seeking to secure the government’s multibillion-rand social grants contract, which would solve its revenue concerns and would keep this money within the fiscus.

Barnes has previously said that the payment of grants is a government sector and not a "private-sector venture".

The UN’s Conference on Trade and Development, meanwhile, estimates that the global value of online trade is about $22-trillion.