AFRICA EXPANSION
Post Office sets sights on hub for e-commerce
The South African Post Office is putting together a business case to transform it into an "e-commerce hub for Africa", says CEO Mark Barnes.
The state-owned postal service was in discussions with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a UN specialised agency for the postal sector, Barnes said this week.
Headquartered in Switzerland and with 192-member countries, the UPU is a global forum for co-operation among postal sector players. It sets the rules for global mail exchanges and makes recommendations to stimulate growth in mail, parcel and financial services volumes, according to its website.
"They came to see us," Barnes said.
The unveiling of the Post Office’s e-commerce strategy comes as the entity has struggled to return to profitability. It is seeking to secure the government’s multibillion-rand social grants contract, which would solve its revenue concerns and would keep this money within the fiscus.
Barnes has previously said that the payment of grants is a government sector and not a "private-sector venture".
The UN’s Conference on Trade and Development, meanwhile, estimates that the global value of online trade is about $22-trillion.
In terms of its e-commerce strategy, the Post Office would consider a possible tie-up with an international partner or partners, who could provide technical expertise and capital, Barnes said.
This could take the form of a public-private partnership, he said, adding that nothing had yet been finalised. However, there had been "every indication that there would be an open mind" to an e-commerce strategy on the part of the Post Office board, Barnes said.
This would have to be approved by the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services.
A partnership between the Post Office and a significant e-commerce player would not be dissimilar to Amazon’s partnerships with UPS and FedEx. The online retailer relies heavily on the distribution capabilities of these package delivery companies to distribute the world’s biggest selection of goods.
While a portion of the Post Office’s mail business was already done via internet orders, an e-commerce strategy would look to create a significantly different business, Barnes said.
The Post Office had enlarged its footprint at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport by 70%. This was to accommodate double-digit growth in parcels from overseas and in anticipation of its planned move into e-commerce, he said.
Please login or register to comment.