Wells Fargo executives in the firing line

Wells Fargo leaders have been chastened by protesters, regulators and both chambers of the US Congress. Now shareholders will have their say.

On Tuesday, investors were to decide whether to gut the board, object to executive payouts or demand more changes after authorities found employees opened legions of unauthorised accounts for customers. Or, investors may trust new CEO Tim Sloan and chairman Stephen Sanger that problems are being handled.

It is high stakes for an unusual scandal. While damages to clients were relatively small — once calculated at about $3m in fees on unauthorised accounts — the look inside branches struck nerves. Stories of tellers struggling to hit untenable goals to keep jobs, clients finding mystery dings on credit reports and bosses ignoring — or even encouraging — abuses over a decade prompted hearings in Capitol Hill, a leadership shakeup and executive pay cuts.

The bank has spent at least $445m on fines, remediation, consultants and civil litigation. In one bright spot on Monday, it won regulatory approval of a revised living will, outlining how the company can be dismantled in an emergency.

Investors were to hear about efforts to clean up the mess and decide whether it is enough.

Internal controls

Proxy advisers and California Treasurer John Chiang have urged shareholders to reject as many as 12 of the firm’s 15 directors, a move Sloan has said would be "crazy".

Critics argue misconduct went unchecked as the board failed to bolster internal controls for years. The panel has said it is in the midst of fixing problems. In an April report, a group of independent directors found executives failed to alert the board to misconduct for years.

On Sunday, early balloting was said to show that some board members were at risk of failing to draw majority support. Even if they survive the final vote, approval below 70% or 80% may hasten changes.

While the bank’s top shareholder, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, voted to support Wells Fargo leaders, other investors are not satisfied.

Already, Parnassus Investments said it voted against Sanger and four other directors. The California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) and California Public Employees’ Retirement System said they voted against nine. The pair also backed a shareholder request for another review of what happened, with CalSTRS calling it an "opportune time for a fresh perspective".

Pay eliminated

Will shareholders be satisfied with the about $180m in pay eliminated or clawed back from executives so far? Most of it was withheld from former CEO John Stumpf, who resigned in October, and former community bank head Carrie Tolstedt.

Even Sloan, who was largely exonerated in the board’s review, had his pay cut for 2016. Altogether, the money that executives forfeited is almost equal to the $185m in fines Wells Fargo agreed to pay in September 2016 to settle probes.

Wells Fargo shares are down 2.7% in 2017 compared with a 1.7% gain for the S&P 500 Financials index.

Bank's reputation

The scandal threatens to undermine business for years after staining the bank’s reputation and forcing the retail division to find new ways to encourage sales. Investors may use the meeting to press for more information on how Wells Fargo will make up for that. What other businesses, such as corporate or investment banking, might it lean on more?

Analysts asked executives on April 13 about growth projections and internal investments. Sloan and chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said that they would address the topics on May 11.

