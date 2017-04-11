Wells Fargo boss blamed for scandal

In the 110-page report, Stumpf was described as having been blinded by Wells Fargo’s cross-selling success. He refused to believe the model was impaired and was full of admiration for Tolstedt. According to one director, Stumpf praised Tolstedt as the "best banker in America".

The report said Tolstedt hid the scale of the misconduct from the board, which only discovered that 5,300 staff had been fired for opening more than 2-million unauthorised accounts when the bank reached a $185m settlement with regulators in September 2016.

On the advice of her lawyers, Tolstedt declined to be interviewed for the investigation.

Wells Fargo said she had been fired for cause and it would be forfeiting her outstanding stock options with an approximate value of $47.3m.

Five Executives Fired

Wells Fargo said it had decided to claw back about $28m of Stumpf’s bonus, which was paid in March 2016.

In total, the bank has fired five senior retail bank executives including Tolstedt, over the scandal and has imposed forfeitures, clawbacks and compensation adjustments on senior leaders of more than $180m, including $69m from Stumpf and $67m from Tolstedt.

Since the scandal broke, the bank has experienced a steady decline in the number of consumers opening cheque and credit card accounts and it has lost its status as the US’s most valuable bank by market value.

Sanger, a board member since 2003, is under pressure to assure investors and regulators that he is rooting out the bank’s problems after a welter of criticism that the board did not do enough despite knowing about the problem since 2014.

According to the report, multiple board members felt misled by a presentation by Tolstedt and others to the board’s risk committee in May 2015. The board members said they left thinking that between 200 and 300 employees had been fired for sales practice abuses and the problem was largely concentrated in southern California.