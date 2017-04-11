Royal Dutch Shell does U-turn on Nigerian exploration licence

London — Royal Dutch Shell said it knew some of the $1.1bn paid to the Nigerian government in 2011 for an exploration licence would go to a company linked to the country’s former oil minister, changing its previous stance on a deal that’s under investigation for alleged corruption.

The Anglo-Dutch oil company reiterated that its joint purchase of the licence with Eni was "fully legal" and that it paid no money to Dan Etete or his company Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd.

Following the publication of internal e-mails showing staff discussed the risk that funds from the transaction could ultimately be used to pay off officials, on Tuesday Shell acknowledged that it was aware of the former minister’s involvement. "We knew that the Federal Government of Nigeria would compensate Malabu to settle its claim on the block," Shell said in a statement. "Over time it became clear to us that Etete was involved in Malabu and that the only way to resolve the impasse through a negotiated settlement was to engage with Etete and Malabu, whether we liked it or not."

Shell and Eni’s joint purchase of Nigeria’s Oil Prospecting License 245 — estimated to hold about 9-billion barrels of crude — is being investigated in three countries. Nigeria’s anti-graft agency filed charges against the companies last month, alleging they used the deal to "corruptly" pay $801m to Malabu, Etete and others.